When it's Creighton vs. Seton Hall, expect it to go down to the wire

Both sides have made sure to relish the good moments too — whether it was Myles Powell skipping across Creighton’s floor after a game-winner two years ago, or the Jays welcoming a court-storming before cutting down the nets in March.

And Ballock has played an integral role for the Jays through all of this.

“Creighton-Seton Hall games are really fun, and you never know what you’re going to get,” Ballock said. “It’s going to come down the wire.”

The last four games have.

Two years ago, Powell’s driving bucket with 1:16 remaining put the Pirates ahead for good in a 63-58 home win over Creighton. A week later, he beat the Jays again — this time nailing a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to secure an 81-75 win.

Denzel Mahoney helped CU get some payback last year when he made a 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining, sealing an 87-82 road win.

The season’s second meeting went back and forth until the final nine minutes, when the Jays broke it open with a decisive 30-10 run en route to a 77-60 win. That clinched a share of the regular-season title for Creighton, and launched an on-court postgame party.