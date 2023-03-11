The Jays should be — will be — in. Creighton’s women and men. Of this, there is no debate. Both CU basketball teams are unanimously expected to secure at-large bids to play in the NCAA tournament.

And in the 24 hours before brackets are unveiled Sunday — at 5 p.m. for the men, 7 p.m. for the women — a consensus has emerged around what seeds the teams might earn in the 68-team events.

The Bluejay women (22-8) have dependably landed on the seven-seed line according to ESPN and CBS, which means they’d be headed to the campus of a No. 2 seed. According to ESPN, that’ll be Utah. Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia Tech and Iowa are other contenders for a No. 2 seed. NCAA seeding protocol would likely keep CU from playing at UConn, and the Hawkeyes having lost to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament last year, likely wants no part of the Bluejays.

College Sports Madness views CU’s women as a No. 6 seed — heading to Maryland’s pod — while Real Time RPI judges the Creighton as a five seed headed to Tennessee. The Bluejay women are hoping to duplicate a storybook run like 2022, when they upset Iowa, beat Iowa State in the Sweet Sixteen and advance to the Elite Eight before losing to South Carolina.

After a 82-60 loss to Xavier in the Big East tournament semifinals, the Bluejay men (21-11) slid down a seed line in several projections. The Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections, now slots CU as No. 7 seed, just below Kentucky.

As of Saturday afternoon, ESPN still likes Creighton as a No. 6 seed headed to Denver for first and second round games. ESPN has CU playing the winner of the Mississippi State/NC State first four game, with the winner likely facing Gonzaga, which features Millard North graduate Hunter Sallis.

CBS projects Creighton to Denver, as well, to play tenth-seeded Illinois, which has lost five of its last eight games. Texas, No. 2 seed that beat the Bluejays earlier this season, is projected to Denver, too.

Fox has Creighton as a No. 7 seed playing Boise State in Columbus, Ohio, opposite No. 2 seed Purdue, which is in a battle for the final No. 1 seed with UCLA.

CU’s men haven’t been a seventh seed since the 2013 NCAA tournament, when they beat Cincinnati 67-63 in the first round before losing to second-seeded Duke 66-50 in the second round.

