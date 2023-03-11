The Jays should be — will be — in. Creighton’s women and men. Of this, there is no debate. Both CU basketball teams are unanimously expected to secure at-large bids to play in the NCAA tournament.
And in the 24 hours before brackets are unveiled Sunday — at 5 p.m. for the men, 7 p.m. for the women — a consensus has emerged around what seeds the teams might earn in the 68-team events.
The Bluejay women (22-8) have dependably landed on the seven-seed line according to ESPN and CBS, which means they’d be headed to the campus of a No. 2 seed. According to ESPN, that’ll be Utah. Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia Tech and Iowa are other contenders for a No. 2 seed. NCAA seeding protocol would likely keep CU from playing at UConn, and the
Hawkeyes having lost to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament last year, likely wants no part of the Bluejays.
College Sports Madness views CU’s women as a No. 6 seed — heading to Maryland’s pod — while Real Time RPI judges the Creighton as a five seed headed to Tennessee. The Bluejay women are hoping to duplicate a storybook run like 2022, when they upset Iowa, beat Iowa State in the Sweet Sixteen and advance to the Elite Eight before losing to South Carolina.
After a
82-60 loss to Xavier in the Big East tournament semifinals, the Bluejay men (21-11) slid down a seed line in several projections. The Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections, now slots CU as No. 7 seed, just below Kentucky.
As of Saturday afternoon, ESPN still likes Creighton as a No. 6 seed headed to Denver for first and second round games. ESPN has CU playing the winner of the Mississippi State/NC State first four game, with the winner likely facing Gonzaga, which features Millard North graduate Hunter Sallis.
CBS projects Creighton to Denver, as well, to play tenth-seeded Illinois, which has lost five of its last eight games. Texas, No. 2 seed that beat the Bluejays earlier this season, is projected to Denver, too.
Fox has Creighton as a No. 7 seed playing Boise State in Columbus, Ohio, opposite No. 2 seed Purdue, which is in a battle for the final No. 1 seed with UCLA.
CU’s men haven’t been a seventh seed since the 2013 NCAA tournament, when they beat Cincinnati 67-63 in the first round before losing to second-seeded Duke 66-50 in the second round.
NET rankings update for Creighton, Nebraska and Omaha - March 6th
Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) sets up a play against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) drives past Villanova's Mark Armstrong, center left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) eyes the basket against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up a play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up for a three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) looks to pass against Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, center, and Villanova's Brandon Slater, right, battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) celebrates with his teammates Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) after drawing a foul off Villanova in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) looks to pass against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) celebrates his three point shot with head coach Greg McDermott, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates scoring and drawing a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Cam Whitmore, left, looks to pass against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) scores two points and draws a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives to the net past Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) loses the ball against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, collides with Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) bleeds from his lip as he shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Colby Jones (3) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) shoots against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with Ryan Nembhard (2) in a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!