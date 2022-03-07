Where Creighton, Nebraska and UNO land in the latest NET rankings

Though it’s much too late to help any chances of making the NCAA Tournament, three straight road wins has helped the Nebraska men’s basketball team shoot up the rankings in a key metric used to determine tournament profiles during March Madness.

The NET rankings on the morning of March 7:

Women's teams

» Nebraska: No. 23 (last week: No. 21)

» Creighton: No. 32 (30)

» UNO: No. 256 (256)

Men's teams

» Creighton: No. 66 (67)

» Nebraska: No. 138 (164)

» UNO: No. 346 (347)

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (20-10, 12-7) are 5-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat two top-30 NET teams at home (Villanova and Connecticut) and three top-75 teams on the road (Marquette, Connecticut and St. John’s). CU is 4-4 in Quadrant 2, 5-1 in Quadrant 3 (the home loss to Arizona State) and 6-0 in Quadrant 4.

Nebraska's men (10-21, 4-16) are 2-10 in Quadrants 1 – the road wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin – 1-6 in Quadrant 2, 1-4 in Quadrant 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4. With recent victories, NU is ahead of nine Power Six Conference teams – California, North Carolina State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Georgia and Oregon State - in NET rankings.

UNO's men (4-22, 3-12) are 0-14 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 4-11 in Quadrant 4, with home wins over Western Illinois, North Dakota, UMKC and Denver. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA school Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.

The Husker women (24-8, 11-7) are 3-7 in Quadrant 1 (home wins vs. Michigan and Indiana, a neutral site win vs. Michigan), 6-1 in Quadrant 2, and 15-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The CU women (20-9, 15-5) are 2-5 in Quadrant 1 (the road wins at Arkansas and DePaul), 6-4 in Quadrant 2 and 12-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The UNO women (6-19 3-14) are 0-5 in Quadrant 1 (losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State and South Dakota), 0-4 in Quadrant 2, 1-4 in Quadrant 3 and 5-6 in Quadrant 4.

Of the six teams, the Nebraska and Creighton women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 6 seed by ESPN as of March 7. The CU women are projected as No. 9 seed.

As of March 7 The CU men are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN, squaring off against Boise State in Greenville, South Carolina. Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections, has CU as a No. 10 seed.

Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 13 Iowa; 15 Indiana; 14 Maryland; 16 Michigan; 23 Nebraska; 31 Ohio State; 64 Northwestern; 71 Michigan State; 80 Purdue; 89 Minnesota; 128 Penn State; 121 Rutgers; 206 Wisconsin; 218 Illinois

Big East women: 4 Connecticut; 32 Creighton; 52 DePaul; 69 Marquette; 70 Villanova; 91 Seton Hall; 141 St. John’s; 174 Providence; 232 Georgetown; 245 Xavier; 338 Butler.

Summit women: 33 South Dakota State; 36 South Dakota; 137 UMKC; 204 Oral Roberts; 208 North Dakota State; 228 North Dakota; 242 Western Illinois; 256 UNO; 283 Denver; 316 St. Thomas.

Big Ten men: 13 Purdue; 14 Illinois; 15 Iowa; 21 Wisconsin; 22 Ohio State; 31 Michigan; 40 Michigan State; 44 Indiana; 76 Rutgers; 82 Northwestern; 89 Maryland; 93 Penn State; 107 Minnesota; 138 Nebraska

Big East men: 6 Villanova; 18 Connecticut; 26 Providence; 32 Seton Hall; 36 Xavier; 38 Marquette; 66 Creighton; 73 St. John’s; 101 DePaul; 129 Butler; 198 Georgetown.

Summit men: 72 South Dakota State; 144 Oral Roberts; 169 North Dakota State; 192 South Dakota; 205 UMKC; 227 Western Illinois; 295 Denver; 312 St. Thomas; 346 UNO; 347 North Dakota

