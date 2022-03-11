Where Nebraska and Creighton land in the latest NCAA Tournament projections

When the Creighton men's basketball team on Thursday beat Marquette for the third time this season, it almost surely punched CU's ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The CU men likely join the CU and Nebraska women in making the Big Dance in 2022.

Here are the latest projections for all three programs, along with NET rankings, as of Friday morning:

Nebraska women (23 NET)

ESPN: No. 6 seed, playing one of the First Four winners, in the Austin subregional, paired opposite No. 3 Texas. The women’s tournament, much like baseball or softball, has the top 16 seeds hosting the first two rounds of the event. It gives those teams a huge home court advantage, although, in 2013, Nebraska beat Texas A&M in such a scenario.

NCAA.com: No. 6 seed, playing one of the First Four winners, in the Ann Arbor regional, paired opposite No. 3 Michigan. It’s doubtful this happens – the Big Ten would be ticked.

College Sports Madness: No. 8 seed, playing Arkansas, in the Stanford subregional. Nebraska has trended higher than this seeding, but the Big Ten is the No. 5 league in NET rankings, and is likely to get just six teams into the NCAA Tournament. It would not be stunning to see NU slip to the 8/9 line.

Teams want to avoid the 8/9 line. Since the expansion to 64 teams, No. 1 seeds have won the national title 21 out of 27 times. (Hello, UConn.) Just one 8 seed – one! – has ever made a Sweet 16. (Almost 25 years ago No. 9 seed Arkansas made the Final Four.) Three No. 13 seeds have made the Sweet 16, which gives you an idea of how undesirable an 8 or 9 is for making a run to the second weekend.

Creighton women (32 NET)

ESPN: No. 9 seed, playing Kansas State in the Stanford subregional.

NCAA.com: No. 10 seed, playing Georgia Tech, in the LSU subregional

College Sports Madness: No. 10 seed, playing Ohio State, in the Baylor subregional

For the CU women, any of those first-round games would favor the Jays, including talented-but-inconsistent OSU, which likes to shoot 3s like Creighton.

Creighton men (64 NET)

Bracket Matrix: The Jays show up on 131 of 133 projections and land as the second-highest No. 10 seed. That’d pit the Jays against one of two No. 7 seeds: USC or Murray State. (The other two 7s, Colorado State and Seton Hall, have already played CU this year.)

ESPN: No. 10 seed in Greenville, South Carolina, playing Boise State.

FS1: No. 10 seed, playing Murray State (no location)

CBS/Jerry Palm: No. 9 seed, playing Ohio State in San Diego

The Athletic: No. 10 seed, playing Ohio State in Greenville

Stadium: No. 9 seed, playing Michigan State in Fort Worth

Can Creighton play itself up? Wins over Providence and, in the title game, Villanova, would certainly help the resume, but it may not be enough to lift CU out of the 7-8-9-10 bunch-up. 8/9 games are a true toss-up – No. 9 seeds hold a 73-71 edge since the expansion to 64 teams – and 10 seeds beat 7s 40% of the time. The teams here are largely interchangeable in terms of seeding; under Greg McDermott, CU is 2-1 in games involving those seeds.

That 6/11 game isn’t much different from 7/10 – 11 seeds have won 37.5% of the time – and 11 seeds, like UCLA last year or VCU and George Mason once a upon a time, have the stuff to make a Final Four.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.