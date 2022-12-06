Where Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha land in first NET basketball rankings of 2022-2023

The first NET rankings of the year are out and the Creighton women and men lead the way for the local programs. The CU women boast one of the best resumes in college basketball, as well.
The NET rankings on the morning of Dec. 5:
Women's teams Men's teams
The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament.
One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst.
NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men (6-3) are 1-2 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-30 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 1-1 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 3-0 in Quadrant 4.
Nebraska's men (6-3) are 1-3 Quadrants 1 – the road wins over Creighton – 0-0 in Quadrants 2 and 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 games left on NU’s schedule appear to be a contest against Queens University and two games against Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Jan. 7.
UNO's men (3-6) are 0-5 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 3-1 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern.
The Bluejay women (7-1) are 2-1 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at Villanova – 2-0 in Quadrant 2 and 3-0 in Quadrant 3
The Husker women (6-3) are 2-3 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win at Mississippi State, plus the win at Maryland – and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.
The UNO women (4-4) are 0-2 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska and Creighton – 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 1-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks have a win over Peru State that is not recognized by the NET rankings.
Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women and CU men are projected safely into the NCAA tournament. The Bluejay women are projected as a 4 seed by ESPN, while the Husker women are projected as a No. 10 seed.
In the preseason, the CU men were projected as a No. 3 seed by Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN had the Bluejays as a No. 2 seed in late November, but that was before losses to Texas and Nebraska.
Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.
In the Associated Press polls, the Creighton women are 18th and the Creighton men are 21st.
NET rankings by conference Big Ten women: 4 Indiana; 14 Michigan; 15 Ohio State; 16 Iowa; 19 Illinois; 30 Michigan State; 34 Nebraska; 36 Maryland; 43 Purdue; 48 Penn State; 101 Northwestern; 103 Minnesota; 135 Wisconsin; 234 Rutgers. Big East women: 3 Connecticut; 10 Creighton; 21 Villanova; 24 Marquette; 42 St. John’s; 63 Seton Hall; 69 DePaul; 148 Georgetown; 155 Butler; 178 Providence; 181 Xavier. Summit women: 78 South Dakota State; 157 North Dakota State; 173 Saint Thomas; 184 North Dakota; 198 South Dakota; 226 Oral Roberts; 235 UNO; 266 Denver; 281 UMKC; 321 Western Illinois Big Ten men: 3 Purdue; 6 Maryland; 10 Indiana; 13 Illinois; 20 Iowa; 28 Ohio State; 30 Rutgers; 51 Penn State; 59 Nebraska; 76 Northwestern; 77 Wisconsin; 92 Michigan State; 114 Michigan; 227 Minnesota Big East men: 2 Connecticut; 33 Creighton; 37 Marquette; 48 Xavier; 63 Butler; 71 St. John’s; 121 Seton Hall; 145 Providence; 160 Villanova; 161 DePaul; 250 Georgetown Summit men: 70 Oral Roberts; 130 Saint Thomas; 138 South Dakota State; 194 Denver; 238 UMKC; 253 Western Illinois; 255 South Dakota; 265 Omaha; 267 North Dakota; 333 North Dakota State
Photos: Creighton hosts Nebraska men's basketball in interstate rivalry
Nebraska's Sam Griesel tries to score while pressured by Creighton's Mason Miller during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Derrick Walker tries to score while pressured by Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (left) and Ryan Kalkbrenner during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (left) and Keisei Tominaga celebrate their win over Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard drives to the basket while pressured by Nebraska’s Emmanuel Bandoumel during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach (right) high-fives Blaise Keita at halftime of their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sam Griesel grabs a rebound during their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma tries to drive to the basket while pressured by Nebraska’s Juwan Gary during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Fredrick King grabs a loose ball during their game against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks the basketball during their game against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander (left) tries to get past Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (left) tries to score while pressured by Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander (right) tries to get past Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (left) tries to protect the ball from Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bud Crawford attends the Creighton and Nebraska game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Trey Alexander tries to shoot a 3-pointer while pressured by Nebraska’s Emmanuel Bandoumel during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s takes a breath before he takes a free throw during their game against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner tries to score during their game against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (left) and Nebraska’s Derrick Walker during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Greg McDermott yells to his players during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (right) tries to score during their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (right) tries to get past Creighton's Francisco Farabello during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (left) tries to get past Creighton's Mason Miller during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer as Nebraska scores against Creighton during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (right) and Nebraska’s Emmanuel Bandoumel battle for a loose ball during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller (left) and Baylor Scheierman (right) battle Nebraska’s Juwan Gary for a loose ball during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (right) gets tangled up with Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (right) gets tangled up with Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sam Griesel gets a hug from his father, Achim Griesel, after winning their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (right center) hugs Sam Griesel after winning their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (left) tries to score while pressured by Ryan Kalkbrenner during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Sam Griesel (right) tries to get past Ryan Kalkbrenner during their game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Sam Griesel celebrates after winning their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Juwan Gary celebrates after winning their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher celebrates after winning their game against Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner walks back onto the court as Creighton trails in the second half of their game against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
