Where Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha land in first NET basketball rankings of 2022-2023

The first NET rankings of the year are out and the Creighton women and men lead the way for the local programs. The CU women boast one of the best resumes in college basketball, as well.

The NET rankings on the morning of Dec. 5:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 10

Nebraska No. 34

Omaha: No. 235

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 33

Nebraska: No. 59

Omaha: No. 265

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament.

One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst.

NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (6-3) are 1-2 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-30 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 1-1 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 3-0 in Quadrant 4.

Nebraska's men (6-3) are 1-3 Quadrants 1 – the road wins over Creighton – 0-0 in Quadrants 2 and 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 games left on NU’s schedule appear to be a contest against Queens University and two games against Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Jan. 7.

UNO's men (3-6) are 0-5 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 3-1 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern.

The Bluejay women (7-1) are 2-1 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at Villanova – 2-0 in Quadrant 2 and 3-0 in Quadrant 3

The Husker women (6-3) are 2-3 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win at Mississippi State, plus the win at Maryland – and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.

The UNO women (4-4) are 0-2 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska and Creighton – 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 1-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks have a win over Peru State that is not recognized by the NET rankings.

Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women and CU men are projected safely into the NCAA tournament. The Bluejay women are projected as a 4 seed by ESPN, while the Husker women are projected as a No. 10 seed.

In the preseason, the CU men were projected as a No. 3 seed by Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN had the Bluejays as a No. 2 seed in late November, but that was before losses to Texas and Nebraska.

Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

In the Associated Press polls, the Creighton women are 18th and the Creighton men are 21st.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 4 Indiana; 14 Michigan; 15 Ohio State; 16 Iowa; 19 Illinois; 30 Michigan State; 34 Nebraska; 36 Maryland; 43 Purdue; 48 Penn State; 101 Northwestern; 103 Minnesota; 135 Wisconsin; 234 Rutgers.

Big East women: 3 Connecticut; 10 Creighton; 21 Villanova; 24 Marquette; 42 St. John’s; 63 Seton Hall; 69 DePaul; 148 Georgetown; 155 Butler; 178 Providence; 181 Xavier.

Summit women: 78 South Dakota State; 157 North Dakota State; 173 Saint Thomas; 184 North Dakota; 198 South Dakota; 226 Oral Roberts; 235 UNO; 266 Denver; 281 UMKC; 321 Western Illinois

Big Ten men: 3 Purdue; 6 Maryland; 10 Indiana; 13 Illinois; 20 Iowa; 28 Ohio State; 30 Rutgers; 51 Penn State; 59 Nebraska; 76 Northwestern; 77 Wisconsin; 92 Michigan State; 114 Michigan; 227 Minnesota

Big East men: 2 Connecticut; 33 Creighton; 37 Marquette; 48 Xavier; 63 Butler; 71 St. John’s; 121 Seton Hall; 145 Providence; 160 Villanova; 161 DePaul; 250 Georgetown

Summit men: 70 Oral Roberts; 130 Saint Thomas; 138 South Dakota State; 194 Denver; 238 UMKC; 253 Western Illinois; 255 South Dakota; 265 Omaha; 267 North Dakota; 333 North Dakota State