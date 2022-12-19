Where Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha land in this week’s NET rankings

Five of the six local teams dropped in the NET rankings since last week, while the Creighton men – despite losing its sixth straight game – got a little bump after the setback at Marquette.

The NET rankings on the morning of Dec. 19

Women's teams

Creighton No. 20

Nebraska No. 32

UNO: No. 274

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 47

Nebraska: No. 81

UNO: No. 288

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (6-6) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-30 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 1-0 in Quadrant 2, 2-2 in Quadrant 3 (losses to BYU and Nebraska) and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 50 last week following the loss to Arizona State, which has a NET ranking of 24.

Nebraska's men (6-6) are 1-5 Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton – 0-1 in Quadrant 2 0-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 games left on NU’s schedule appear to be a contest against Queens University and two games against Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Jan. 7.

UNO's men (3-8) are 0-8 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3 combined, and 3-0 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern.

The Bluejay women (8-2) are 3-1 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State and Villanova – 2-1 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4.

The Husker women (9-3) are 2-3 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win at Mississippi State, plus the win at Maryland – 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4.

The UNO women (5-6) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 1-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings.

Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women and CU men are projected safely into the NCAA tournament. As of Dec. 13, the Bluejay women are projected as a 6 seed by ESPN, while the Husker women are projected as a No. 7 seed. Nebraska’s Wednesday night opponent, undefeated Kansas, is projected as a No. 5 seed.

As of Dec. 14 – after losses to BYU and Arizona State, but before the loss at Marquette - the CU men were projected as a No. 8 seed by Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 9 seed as Dec. 13

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women

4 Indiana; 13 Ohio State; 14 Iowa; 26 Michigan; 27 Illinois; 30 Maryland; 32 Nebraska; 34 Michigan State; 38 Purdue; 63 Penn State; 100 Minnesota; 107 Northwestern; 138 Wisconsin; 225 Rutgers.

Big East women

5 Connecticut; 16 Villanova; 20 Creighton; 35 Marquette; 50 St. John’s; 55 Seton Hall; 60 DePaul; 105 Georgetown; 148 Providence; 150 Butler; 164 Xavier.

Summit women

48 South Dakota State; 161 North Dakota; 166 North Dakota State; 188 Saint Thomas; 207 Oral Roberts; 251 South Dakota; 266 Denver; 274 UNO; 289 UMKC; 308 Western Illinois

Big Ten men

3 Purdue; 23 Indiana; 26 Ohio State; 28 Illinois; 30 Iowa; 35 Maryland; 40 Rutgers; 44 Wisconsin; 41 Penn State; 61 Michigan State; 62 Northwestern; 81 Nebraska; 86 Michigan; 240 Minnesota

Big East men

1 Connecticut; 27 Marquette; 36 Xavier; 47 Creighton; 54 Butler; 73 St. John’s; 84 Providence; 95 Seton Hall; 105 Villanova; 178 DePaul; 244 Georgetown

Summit men

71 Oral Roberts; 125 Saint Thomas; 182 South Dakota State; 202 Denver; 248 Western Illinois; 277 North Dakota; 280 UMKC; 288 Omaha; 294 North Dakota State; 305 South Dakota

Photos: No. 16 Creighton hosts No. 21 Arkansas women's basketball See photos as No. 16 Creighton hosts No. 21 Arkansas women's basketball at Sokol Arena on Saturday afternoon. 1 of 21 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS01.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek attempts a shot over Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS02.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen chases after a loose ball against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS03.jpg Creighton's Morgan Maly passes a ball to Emma Ronsiek after diving to keep it inbounds during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS04.jpg Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS05.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen reacts after a traveling call on her during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS06.jpg Creighton's Morgan Maly fights for possession against Arkansas' Rylee Langerman during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS07.jpg Creighton's Rachael Saunders reaches for a rebound against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS08.jpg Creighton's Jayme Horan attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS09.jpg Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS10.jpg Creighton's Jim Flanery calls to players during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS11.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek grabs for a rebound during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS12.jpg Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger looks to attempt a shot against Creighton's Mallory Brake during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS13.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen reaches for a rebound against Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS14.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen attempts a shot in traffic during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS15.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek passes the ball during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS16.jpg Arkansas' Makayla Daniels guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS17.jpg Creighton's Carly Bachelor reaches for a pass against Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS18.jpg Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS19.jpg Creighton's Rachael Saunders, Emma Ronsiek and Jayme Horan walk to the bench during a timeout during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS20.jpg Creighton's Jim Flanery talks with players during a timeout during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS21.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek passes the ball away from pressure from Arkansas' Erynn Barnum during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.