Where Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha land in this week’s NET rankings

Five of the six local teams dropped in the NET rankings since last week, while the Creighton men – despite losing its sixth straight game – got a little bump after the setback at Marquette.
The NET rankings on the morning of Dec. 19
Women's teams
Creighton No. 20
Nebraska No. 32
UNO: No. 274
Men's teams
Creighton: No. 47
Nebraska: No. 81
UNO: No. 288
The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men (6-6) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-30 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 1-0 in Quadrant 2, 2-2 in Quadrant 3 (losses to BYU and Nebraska) and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 50 last week following the loss to Arizona State, which has a NET ranking of 24.
Nebraska's men (6-6) are 1-5 Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton – 0-1 in Quadrant 2 0-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 games left on NU’s schedule appear to be a contest against Queens University and two games against Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Jan. 7.
UNO's men (3-8) are 0-8 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3 combined, and 3-0 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern.
The Bluejay women (8-2) are 3-1 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State and Villanova – 2-1 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4.
The Husker women (9-3) are 2-3 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win at Mississippi State, plus the win at Maryland – 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4.
The UNO women (5-6) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 1-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings.
Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women and CU men are projected safely into the NCAA tournament. As of Dec. 13, the Bluejay women are projected as a 6 seed by ESPN, while the Husker women are projected as a No. 7 seed. Nebraska’s Wednesday night opponent, undefeated Kansas, is projected as a No. 5 seed.
As of Dec. 14 – after losses to BYU and Arizona State, but before the loss at Marquette - the CU men were projected as a No. 8 seed by Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 9 seed as Dec. 13
Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.