Which Creighton baseball players could be selected in the MLB draft?

Creighton right-hander Dylan Tebrake will find out definitively this weekend what pro scouts think of his game after he's spent the summer in the MLB's new prospect league.
The MLB draft is set to begin Sunday. And Tebrake, the 2021 Big East pitcher of the year, is presumed to be the Jays' top MLB prospect this year.
Tebrake had a 2.72 ERA in 12 starts for the Jays this past season, striking out 75 batters in 72⅔ innings of work. He finished with an 8-0 record as CU's ace, never throwing fewer than five innings in any outing. He mixes a curveball and a slider in with his mid-90s fastball.
And sophomore has been getting evaluated closely this month at the MLB Draft League. It's a six-team, wooden bat, summer-ball league, which was formed after MLB reorganized its minor league system this past offseason.
Pitch counts are monitored closely, so much so that innings are halted early and games can conclude in a tie. But the idea is that prospective draftees will get "unprecedented visibility" in front of MLB scouts, according to the league's website.
Tebrake appears to have made the most of his time with the Frederick Keys. He's allowed just one run in 11 innings of work, striking out 12 and holding batters to a .143 average.
Tebrake isn't the only CU player on the MLB radar, though. Below are three more names to watch during the draft, which runs through Tuesday.
Alan Roden: He redshirted in 2019. And the 2020 season was canceled, so it didn't impact Roden's eligibility clock. That's why the outfielder was still eligible to earn the Big East's freshman of the year award in 2021. Roden certainly deserved it. He ranked third in the league in batting average (.378), fourth in runs scored (39), fifth in home runs (nine) and third in RBI (47).
Jonah Smith: The senior right-hander ended his Creighton career with a bang. He gave up two runs and struck out 11 batters in an impressive eight-inning gem against UConn in the Big East tournament. On the year, Smith finished with a 4.37 ERA in 12 starts. He's got a fastball that has touched 95 mph and a deceptive slider.
Parker Upton: The Grand Island product went undrafted in 2019 but he had the attention of pro scouts then. And he still does. The switch-hitting Upton batted .290 in 38 games during his senior year, slugging .496 with a .394 on-base percentage. He hit four home runs, nine doubles and three triples. He's also a solid defender in the outfield.
