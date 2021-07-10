Which Creighton baseball players could be selected in the MLB draft?

Creighton right-hander Dylan Tebrake will find out definitively this weekend what pro scouts think of his game after he's spent the summer in the MLB's new prospect league.

The MLB draft is set to begin Sunday. And Tebrake, the 2021 Big East pitcher of the year, is presumed to be the Jays' top MLB prospect this year.

Tebrake had a 2.72 ERA in 12 starts for the Jays this past season, striking out 75 batters in 72⅔ innings of work. He finished with an 8-0 record as CU's ace, never throwing fewer than five innings in any outing. He mixes a curveball and a slider in with his mid-90s fastball.

And sophomore has been getting evaluated closely this month at the MLB Draft League. It's a six-team, wooden bat, summer-ball league, which was formed after MLB reorganized its minor league system this past offseason.

Pitch counts are monitored closely, so much so that innings are halted early and games can conclude in a tie. But the idea is that prospective draftees will get "unprecedented visibility" in front of MLB scouts, according to the league's website.

Tebrake appears to have made the most of his time with the Frederick Keys. He's allowed just one run in 11 innings of work, striking out 12 and holding batters to a .143 average.