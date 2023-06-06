As Connecticut and San Diego State played for a national title, Trey Alexander only allowed himself to check the score on his phone. Ryan Kalkbrenner shunned the game altogether.

“That would’ve been hard to watch,” Creighton's center said Tuesday.

Alexander couldn’t help but think of playing in the game. Kalkbrenner thought about how close CU had been to reaching Houston.

Though their processes undoubtedly took on different forms, when the time came for each to make a decision on whether to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft or return to school, they couldn’t help but think back to what could be if they reunited.

“I think I had a little bit of unfinished business here,” Alexander said.

The pair became two of the most anticipated announcements ahead of the May 31 draft deadline. One returning meant the Bluejays would likely remain good. Both returning would mean CU could be elite once more.

Alexander said Kalkbrenner’s decision influenced his own. And while the big man interviewed with teams that held picks near the end of the draft, he always knew what he was aiming for.

“I think we kind of went into the process knowing what we had to have on the table for us by the 31st to stay in,” Kalkbrenner said. “We didn’t have that. So (we) stuck by the plan, decided to come back. Pretty great option.”

His announcement came in expected Kalkbrenner fashion A blunt Memorial Day tweet that let the world know he’d be coming back to Creighton. One he said he wasn’t even going to post before assistant coach Jalen Courtney-Williams called to tell him about all the people questioning whether he’d put something out.

Far less speculation. Less back and forth across Twitter about who said what. A complete flip of deadline day, which Alexander used most of before coming to a decision. Creighton Twitter lost control while waiting to hear from the 6-foot-4 guard. He saw everything.

“You kind of see everybody’s tweets,” Alexander said. “People panicking, giving their two cents about what they think your future should look like. … It got kind of hectic, people talking about a couple NIL deals that I’ve never even heard of.”

As late as that afternoon, Alexander’s view of the draft and his own trajectory left him toeing the line between Omaha and the league. But he values longevity. Being able to say he was drafted wasn’t going to be enough. He wanted to launch himself into a safe draft position, not spend time between the G League and the NBA.

“The decision was kind of easy at the end of the day for me because I felt like I had a coach that was willing to help me take my game to another level,” he said of CU Coach Greg McDermott.

A week in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine and the overall draft process gave him more than enough feedback on what teams hoped to see before his stock skyrockets.

Being on the ball more. Navigating more pick-and-rolls while turning himself into a legitimate combo guard at the next level. Putting up similar shooting numbers at a higher volume. He’s sorted through all of that with McDermott, and Alexander is confident the staff will find ways for him to make that leap without stepping outside of himself or Creighton’s system.

The same goes for Kalkbrenner. He’d heard all year what scouts hoped to see, with shooting at the forefront. Following the draft process, Kalkbrenner is prepared to make himself more of a threat from deep after just 19 3-point attempts a season ago.

“Even last year I had the green light from (McDermott),” Kalkbrenner said. “I just wasn’t really comfortable shooting live. Mac’s an incredibly smart coach, so he’ll find ways to work it in the offense and make it seamless.”

Winning cures all. It’ll certainly change the complexion of each of their draft profiles. But CU isn’t exactly running things back with its Elite Eight squad. Alexander won’t see Ryan Nembhard or Arthur Kaluma, two players who joined in giving the Jays their highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

“It hurt,” Alexander said. “Those are guys you’ve been here with since Day 1 … But those are my guys. We talk everyday. … At the end of the day, guys have to do what they feel is best for them.”

Creighton didn’t waste time filling their slots. Steven Ashworth and Isaac Traudt have long declared for Omaha. Kalkbrenner and Alexander didn’t have to waste time plugging players into the equation. None but themselves. It’s all added up to put even heftier expectations on the Jays heading into next season.

Now, Alexander figures he’ll rest for a week or two. All that’s on his mind at the moment is making sure the newcomers get with the program.

“Getting them to feel more comfortable, feel at home,” Alexander said. “That’s my job right now.”

