Will Artino nearly quit, but ex-Bluejay overcame challenges abroad to keep pro career alive

It was only two years ago that former Creighton center Will Artino contemplated quitting the sport he loved.
The end of the month was near, and he couldn’t cover his half of the rent. The international basketball offseason was winding down, and the 6-foot-11 big man didn’t have a roster spot.
And it didn’t require much effort from Artino to recount the agonizing low points that surfaced during his first three years as a pro.
There were the clashes with fiery coaches, the seven-hour bus rides on game day through northeastern Europe, 45-minute bike treks to and from practice in Denmark, frigid mornings he shivered through while waiting on public transportation in Romania. His apartment in Cyprus had mold and bugs. He was still owed some paychecks but knew they’d never come.
“You really can’t put into words how bad it really was,” Artino said. “But at the end of the day, I was still playing basketball. I was still doing what I loved. And I just felt like, as long as I was still playing, there was always the hope.”
His persistence paid off.
His agent called him at 6 o’clock one Saturday morning. Artino had a team.
In the seasons since, Artino found his groove.
He averaged 20.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for Taiwan’s Formosa during his debut campaign in the ABL. His team won the regular-season title in 2019. And after a brief stop at a club in Bahrain, Artino returned to the ABL with the Kuala Lumpur Dragons — he was named the league’s 2020 center of the year by Asia-Basket.com.
The timing of the pandemic was not ideal for anyone, including the improving Artino. He said he was lacing up his shoes for practice when news broke in March that NBA player Rudy Gobert had tested positive. Artino went home a few days later.
“By the time I landed (in the U.S.), my coach texted me and told me they had to shut the borders down for everybody in Malaysia,” Artino said. “Nobody in and nobody out. It happened in the blink of an eye. It was crazy.”
And it was nerve-racking, too, for someone like Artino. Entering his prime, he hoped to build off recent success.
But a passport issue spoiled one promising lead this month. He turned down a few others earlier this summer.
It was just last week — while at lunch with former college coach Greg McDermott — that Artino finalized a contract and settled on a new landing spot.
“If this would have happened two years ago, I would have had to retire and figure out something else,” Artino said. “I didn’t have the means to support it. I’m lucky in that sense that I could weather the storm and just kind of wait it out — wait for the right opportunity.”
Artino was already on a plane by Sunday. He’ll play for Panteras de Aguascalientes in Mexico’s top division, the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.
He’s grateful just to have this chance.
It wasn’t too long ago that Artino, who’s from Waukee, Iowa, was a college kid trying to prove himself with the Bluejays — Gregory Echenique, Ethan Wragge and Geoffrey Groselle were ahead of him on the depth chart during various points of his career. But Artino played 135 career games. He embraced the team’s goals, learned lessons and found his passion.
Former teammates and coaches have helped him stay on track ever since. He has sought the advice from local trainers — Brian Hoffman and Hunter Longacre have boosted his confidence, Artino said. His wife, Carissa, made sure he kept the proper perspective.
“Every time I got bad news, I’d just go and work harder,” Artino said. “No matter what happens now, I know that I don’t have to live with any sort of regret. I know that I gave it my all.”
