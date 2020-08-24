Will Artino nearly quit, but ex-Bluejay overcame challenges abroad to keep pro career alive

It was only two years ago that former Creighton center Will Artino contemplated quitting the sport he loved.

The end of the month was near, and he couldn’t cover his half of the rent. The international basketball offseason was winding down, and the 6-foot-11 big man didn’t have a roster spot.

And it didn’t require much effort from Artino to recount the agonizing low points that surfaced during his first three years as a pro.

There were the clashes with fiery coaches, the seven-hour bus rides on game day through northeastern Europe, 45-minute bike treks to and from practice in Denmark, frigid mornings he shivered through while waiting on public transportation in Romania. His apartment in Cyprus had mold and bugs. He was still owed some paychecks but knew they’d never come.

“You really can’t put into words how bad it really was,” Artino said. “But at the end of the day, I was still playing basketball. I was still doing what I loved. And I just felt like, as long as I was still playing, there was always the hope.”

His persistence paid off.

His agent called him at 6 o’clock one Saturday morning. Artino had a team.

In the seasons since, Artino found his groove.