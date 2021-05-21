Win over Xavier keeps Creighton baseball in Big East title race

Until the bottom of the 10th.

"We caught a little fire at the end and we played with that emotion — that we have had for the better part of the year — for the last couple innings of the second game," coach Ed Servais said.

Perhaps it'll be the spark the Jays' hitters needed. They'd struggled during the first 21 innings of this series to come through in clutch situations. They're still just 5 of 27 with runners in scoring position (.185) against the Musketeers this week.

But they produced some key at-bats when it mattered most Friday night.

Freshman Nolan Clifford began the 10th on second base and moved to third on pinch hitter Evan Spry's bunt single. After sophomore Andrew Meggs walked, Clifford scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2. Then Upton reached on an error when his bouncer down the first-base line wasn't handled by Luke Franzoni.

"We did have a lot of confidence," Upton said. "Obviously we hadn't been hitting the ball all weekend long. But we felt it was just a matter of time before we capitalized on the opportunities that they gave us."