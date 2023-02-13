Winning streaks from both Creighton basketball teams have them moving up both the NET rankings and NCAA Tournament projections, while both Nebraska teams fell in the NET standings last week.

The NET rankings on the morning of Feb. 13:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 25

Nebraska No. 44

Omaha: No. 263

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 13

Nebraska: No. 100

Omaha: No. 313

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (17-8) are 4-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas) and two top-30 teams at home (Xavier and Connecticut) and one top-75 team on the road (Seton Hall). CU is 4-2 in Quadrant 2, 5-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 15 last week and moved up to its highest spot of the year after wins Seton Hall and UConn.

Nebraska's men (12-14) are 1-11 in Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton – 3-3 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 7-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule appears to be a home game Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Feb. 25. NU was No. 96 last week. The Huskers dropped four spots after a loss to Michigan Wednesday and a win over Wisconsin Saturday.

Omaha’s men (7-20) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 1-3 in Quadrant 3 and 6-7 in Quadrant 4.UNO was No. 305 last week and dropped eight spots after losses to North Dakota State and North Dakota. One of the Mavericks’ wins, over Midland, is not recognized by the NET rankings.

The Bluejay women (18-6) are 5-4 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova, DePaul and Seton Hall – 9-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 26 last week and rose one spot after victories at Seton Hall and over Xavier.

The Husker women (14-11) are 3-9 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State and road wins at Maryland and Purdue – 3-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 38 last week and dropped six spots after a win at Northwestern and losses to Illinois and Michigan.

The Omaha women (12-14) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-3 in Quadrant 3 and 8-7 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO dropped two spots from last week, when it was 261st, after a win over North Dakota State and a loss to North Dakota.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament. As of Feb. 13, the CU men were projected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 6 seed as of Feb. 10. Also as of Feb. 10, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 8 seed by ESPN. The Nebraska women remain in ESPN’s projected field as a No. 11 seed.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 5 Indiana; 8 Iowa; 12 Ohio State; 14 Michigan; 16 Maryland; 34 Illinois; 42 Purdue; 44 Nebraska; 49 Michigan State; 85 Penn State; 110 Minnesota; 120 Northwestern; 129 Wisconsin; 164 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 Connecticut; 11 Villanova; 25 Creighton; 40 Marquette; 53 St. John’s; 57 Seton Hall; 69 DePaul; 100 Georgetown; 124 Providence; 128 Butler; 226 Xavier.

Summit women: 48 South Dakota State; 180 North Dakota; 189 North Dakota State; 211 Oral Roberts; 229 South Dakota; 244 Saint Thomas; 263 UNO; 266 Denver; 293 Western Illinois; 316 UMKC

Big Ten men: 4 Purdue; 17 Indiana; 21 Rutgers; 22 Illinois; 28 Maryland; 32 Michigan State; 39 Iowa; 44 Northwestern; 54 Ohio State; 67 Penn State; 68 Michigan; 80 Wisconsin; 100 Nebraska; 241 Minnesota

Big East men: 9 Connecticut; 13 Creighton; 15 Marquette; 26 Xavier; 43 Providence; 61 Seton Hall; 85 Villanova; 99 St. John’s; 107 Butler; 170 DePaul; 232 Georgetown

Summit men: 38 Oral Roberts; 166 South Dakota State; 185 Saint Thomas; 226 North Dakota State; 248 Western Illinois; 258 UMKC; 291 Denver; 293 North Dakota; 303 South Dakota; 313 UNO

Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts UConn