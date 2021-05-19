With Big East title on the line, Creighton hopes to find more pitching options

Creighton's entering its final series of the regular season with a Big East title on the line, yet the Jays are still sorting out roles within their pitching staff.

And that's not exactly their fault.

CU will play its 33rd game of the season on Thursday when it hosts Xavier (23-22, 13-9) for the first of four matchups. Normally, its 33rd game takes place in April.

But that's baseball during a pandemic.

The Jays (21-11, 13-4) essentially are a month behind.

Yet they're in the middle of a heated regular-season race and on the doorstep of the postseason. So coach Ed Servais and his staff are working quickly to address one of their biggest concerns: an over-reliance on their pitching studs and the quest to find more contributors.

Sophomore Dylan Tebrake (8-0, 2.64), senior Jonah Smith (6-3, 4.25) and freshman Cade Lommel (3-2, 3.94) have been Creighton's top three starters. Sophomore Ryan Windham (1-0, 0.50), sophomore Paul Bergstrom (2-0, 1.14) and senior John Sakowski (1-2, 2.39) have manned the backend of the bullpen. Those six have logged 79% of CU's innings.

"We've really relied on them hard here and we're going to have to find a different solution on that," Servais said.