With Big East title on the line, Creighton hopes to find more pitching options

Creighton's entering its final series of the regular season with a Big East title on the line, yet the Jays are still sorting out roles within their pitching staff.
And that's not exactly their fault.
CU will play its 33rd game of the season on Thursday when it hosts Xavier (23-22, 13-9) for the first of four matchups. Normally, its 33rd game takes place in April.
But that's baseball during a pandemic.
The Jays (21-11, 13-4) essentially are a month behind.
Yet they're in the middle of a heated regular-season race and on the doorstep of the postseason. So coach Ed Servais and his staff are working quickly to address one of their biggest concerns: an over-reliance on their pitching studs and the quest to find more contributors.
Sophomore Dylan Tebrake (8-0, 2.64), senior Jonah Smith (6-3, 4.25) and freshman Cade Lommel (3-2, 3.94) have been Creighton's top three starters. Sophomore Ryan Windham (1-0, 0.50), sophomore Paul Bergstrom (2-0, 1.14) and senior John Sakowski (1-2, 2.39) have manned the backend of the bullpen. Those six have logged 79% of CU's innings.
"We've really relied on them hard here and we're going to have to find a different solution on that," Servais said.
Freshman Hudson Leach threw four scoreless innings in his first career start Sunday. Sophomore reliever Tommy Steier has made four appearances since returning from injury this month. Those two are recent new adds to Creighton's pitching group.
Perhaps the Jays can find more answers this weekend.
They hope to be celebrating as well.
Creighton, sitting in first place in the league standings, controls its own destiny in the three-team Big East title race. It has the equivalent of a one-game lead over second-place Seton Hall and third-place UConn (the Pirates and Huskies play each other this weekend). The championship will be determined based on winning percentage.
CU won the 2019 Big East regular-season and conference tournaments.
Its game Thursday against Xavier is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. The Friday doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. Saturday's regular season finale is at noon.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa