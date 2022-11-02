With experienced lineup, Creighton women's basketball looks to build off Elite Eight run

It will be raining 3s again when the Creighton women take the basketball court. That was evident last Saturday when nine of the 10 Bluejays who suited up for their final exhibition hit at least one trey.

Creighton, of course, had no shortage of shooters last season when it made an historic run to the Elite Eight. And 84% of its scoring, not to mention 84% of its 3-pointers, return.

The Bluejays sank more than 10 3-pointers per game. They led the NCAA in assists per game at 20.2. Now expectations are higher than ever as for the first time in program history Creighton opens the season in the Associated Press preseason top 25, starting at No. 21.

But one of the three Bluejays who graduated was the main distributor for those shooters. Tatum Rembao was 10th in the country in assists per game, averaging 6.1 per game.

Molly Mogensen was second on the team in assists and will move into the starting point guard role. Coach Jim Flanery feels a number of players will be able to initiate the offense.

"We have so many players who have experience playing with each other. We have good chemistry and we know what each other likes," junior guard Lauren Jensen said. "It definitely helps a lot."

Jensen said the backup point guard spot will be "unconventional" at the season's beginning as freshman point Kiani Lockett works her way back from a knee injury.

Jensen is one of those players who can help out the Bluejays in that department.

"I think she showed us by the end of (last) year and during the offseason that we're a lot more comfortable with her bringing the ball up," Flanery said. "And she's an elite scorer from the point guard position."

She's certainly an elite perimeter shooter as she hit a team-best 82 3s and shot 43.4% from behind the arc during her first season with the Bluejays.

Jensen's biggest 3 came in March against her former team, Iowa. Jensen drained the go-ahead 3 with 12.6 seconds left on Iowa's home floor to give Creighton a 64-62 win in the second round of the NCAAs. That sent the Jays to the Sweet 16 for the first time, then they followed that with a win over Iowa State.

Jensen is even more comfortable within the Creighton offense coming into this season.

"Lauren's ability to pick things up has been good," Flanery said. "She could run things at point guard or off the ball."

Flanery believes Morgan Maly is another player who has improved her ballhandling and again will be one of Creighton's main long-range threats. The junior from Crete hit 80 3s last season when she earned the Big East's sixth player of the year honor.

Creighton also returns its top scorer and rebounder in junior forward Emma Ronsiek, who averaged 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. Ronsiek showed her range last season when she hit 42 3s.

Ronsiek is from South Dakota and that's where the Jays' season begins as they face preseason No. 23 South Dakota State on Monday and South Dakota on Nov. 10. SDSU won 29 games and the WNIT title last season, while South Dakota reached the Sweet 16.

"We got a big jump in competition with South Dakota State, especially playing them on the road," said Flanery, referring to a pair of lopsided exhibition wins against Division II opponents. "It's a really tough place to play and a veteran team coming at us."

Flanery thinks this is a team that can handle a challenging nonconference schedule. Seven of its first eight games are on the road — the home game is against No. 22 Nebraska — and they also will play at No. 2 Stanford before Christmas.

"I want us to experience some adversity over the next month," Flanery said. "I'm confident that when we do, we'll respond in an appropriate manner."