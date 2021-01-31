 Skip to main content
With Payton Brotzki's confidence boosted, Creighton sets sights on Marquette
With Payton Brotzki's confidence boosted, Creighton sets sights on Marquette

Payton Brotzki was starting for the second time in her Creighton career, and her team was playing for the first time in nearly a month. But when she hauled in a skip pass early in Saturday’s game, she didn't hesitate.

Payton Brotzki scored 12 points during a 10-minute stretch in Creighton's win against Georgetown, the culmination of weeks of hard work during the Bluejays' 27-day COVID-19 pause.

Brotzki buried a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on the Bluejays’ third possession en route to a 65-57 win over Georgetown.

She hit another 3 just before the shot clock buzzer. She cut along the baseline, corralled a pass and completed a three-point play. She buried another 3 just before the end of the first quarter.

It was 12 points in 10 minutes, the culmination of the work she has been putting in behind closed doors while the Jays were on a COVID-19 pause for 27 days.

“Having this time to work on myself and get better individually, I think that was really beneficial,” the Platteview grad said. “But I give all the credit in the world to my teammates.”

They put her in position to score Saturday, Brotzki said. They kept encouraging her, too, even after her tough start to the season.

Brotzki's playing time was limited early as the Jays tried to spread their minutes to utilize their depth. She went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in her first seven games.

But she had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in Creighton’s near-upset of DePaul just before Christmas. A confidence-booster, she said. And she built on that performance.

Brotzki finished with a career-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting against the Hoyas. She added three assists and two steals.

“I’m hoping a day like (Saturday) really helps her confidence,” CU coach Jim Flanery said. “We know she can play.”

The Jays (4-6, 3-3) are back in action at 2 p.m. Monday, hosting Marquette (10-2, 7-1) at Sokol Arena.

