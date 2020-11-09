With responsibility on Jays' shoulders, Creighton baseball's coach trusts his players

Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais won’t get to see his players for more than two months during an extended winter break.

It’s a good thing he trusts this team.

“I thought six weeks was long before — but two months, wow, that’s long,” Servais said during a recent interview. “It might be a deal-breaker for a lot of programs because a lot of responsibility is going to be on the shoulders of the players. But I like this group.”

The 2021 college baseball schedule is not out yet. It’s possible the start date could get pushed back, or the number of games could be reduced. Conferences will likely dictate much of the season’s structure — Servais said the Big East coaches last month presented a handful of proposals to league athletic directors but no decision has been made.

If it were a normal year, preseason practices would begin during the last week of January. In 2021, because of the pandemic, Creighton will start its spring semester on Jan. 27.

A late-January practice scenario would mean that the Jays’ players, who wrap up fall ball on campus this week, may have to handle offseason ramp-up work on their own. They could jump right into their preseason on their first day back at CU.