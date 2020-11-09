With responsibility on Jays' shoulders, Creighton baseball's coach trusts his players

Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais won’t get to see his players for more than two months during an extended winter break.
It’s a good thing he trusts this team.
“I thought six weeks was long before — but two months, wow, that’s long,” Servais said during a recent interview. “It might be a deal-breaker for a lot of programs because a lot of responsibility is going to be on the shoulders of the players. But I like this group.”
The 2021 college baseball schedule is not out yet. It’s possible the start date could get pushed back, or the number of games could be reduced. Conferences will likely dictate much of the season’s structure — Servais said the Big East coaches last month presented a handful of proposals to league athletic directors but no decision has been made.
If it were a normal year, preseason practices would begin during the last week of January. In 2021, because of the pandemic, Creighton will start its spring semester on Jan. 27.
A late-January practice scenario would mean that the Jays’ players, who wrap up fall ball on campus this week, may have to handle offseason ramp-up work on their own. They could jump right into their preseason on their first day back at CU.
Servais is certain they’ll be ready, especially after their 2020 season got cut short.
“This group, they missed out on a lot,” he said. “So even if it’s not a typical practice situation, they’re going to work on their games, knowing we’ll have less time to prepare our team than any other year.”
A few notes and observations from Servais on Creighton’s fall practices are below:
» Servais said the Jays tried to scrimmage twice a week and probably ended up doubling the amount of scrimmages they’d normally conduct during fall ball. “It’s a fine line,” he said. “But we wanted to get a little extra work in, in a competitive situation.”
The Jays started their fall practices later than usual, according to Servais. But they’re benefiting from warmer weather, particularly last week.
» A number of newcomers have stood out this fall, according to Servais.
Furman transfer Dax Roper, who’s displayed some power at the plate, could work his way into the middle of the lineup. Another Furman transfer, David Webel, has the offensive skills to potentially help at the top of the order for the Jays.
Additionally, freshman pitcher Cade Lommel, out of Delano, Minnesota, made a good first impression in his practice-field debut with the club, according to Servais.
» Vanderbilt transfer Sterling Hayes will be eligible to compete for CU next year, Servais said.
Hayes played in four of the Commodores’ 18 games in 2020 before the season was canceled. He was a member of Vanderbilt’s 2019 national title squad. The sophomore will battle for playing time at shortstop or second base.
Servais said the Jays had 44 players on the fall roster. That’s larger than normal. And next year’s squad will have a bigger roster, too — following the NCAA’s ruling that spring sports athletes can receive an additional year of eligibility. Five seniors from the 2020 Creighton team are back.
But that’s OK, Servais said.
It’s good timing, actually.
He wants to mix and match more regularly with his lineup, even in games. Same goes for his pitching staff.
Think about the Tampa Bay Rays, Servais said.
The Rays have long been innovative with pitching decisions. And they seem to view many of their position players as interchangeable parts. They had five different batting orders to start their six World Series games, and every guy who played in the field, besides Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier, was subbed out by a pinch hitter or pinch runner at least once during the series.
That strategy fits the college game, Servais said, and he expects to see more teams adopt those types of tactics going forward.
“It helps keep everyone engaged, and creates more cohesiveness, better chemistry,” Servais said. “The days of just playing nine guys, and having eight or nine pitchers, those days are past us.”
