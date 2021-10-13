With team of newcomers, building a defensive foundation is key for Creighton basketball

The whistles shriek, the action stops and the teaching starts.
That's how it's gone at Creighton preseason practice these last two weeks, particularly on the defensive end as the coaching staff works to build a foundation with a squad full of newcomers.
Because even though the Jays are known for pushing tempo, shooting 3s and scoring points — they recruited this roster to excel in those areas — the guys know they can't win at the sport's highest level without consistently getting stops. So that's where their focus has been.
"We're not where we need to be to compete on the defensive end and to be able to play to our strengths, which is to play in transition," freshman guard Trey Alexander said. "Offense starts with the defense. That's what (the coaches) are trying to get at. And it's what we're trying to do."
Alexander said that coach Greg McDermott and assistant coach Ryan Miller, who's taking a lead role in coordinating the defensive schemes this year, have made a point to constantly bring up the details.
They'll pause a possession. They'll wait until a rep ends and recreate a scenario to talk through, too.
Poor positioning on the back-side of the play might prompt a quick tutorial. Or maybe there's confusion about a rotation or poor technique maneuvering around a screen. Sometimes, the miscues simply boil down to the five guys just not communicating effectively enough while they're flying around — and the staff will be quick to remind them of that.
"For a lot of us, it's breaking habits," freshman guard Ryan Nembhard said. "Certain defenses I've played in the past, we have different principles. So it's every day having a conscious mind-set that we've got to lock in and do what we do here, instead of focusing on things we did in the past."
The process CU's youngsters are going through defensively is not unlike the growing pains once endured by last year's legendary group of Jays.
Those veterans spent much of the 2018-19 season figuring out how to understand and embrace their responsibilities on defense — but by March 2021, they were relying on their tone-setting tenacity to win grinders. The Jays made just 33% of their 3-pointers in the postseason, yet they reached the Big East title game and won those two games to reach the Sweet 16.
That team had five starters who'd played in the system together for years. This current squad does not.
Had a couple of those guys stayed around, perhaps they could be the example-setters this month. Instead, everyone's learning. Only junior Shereef Mitchell has been here for more than one season.
But he likes the approach of the eight newcomers so far.
"From June to now, we've come a long way," Mitchell said earlier this month. "And it's going to be a lot more even than what it is now, but they pick up things real quick. They've been great ever since they've been here."
They'll have to keep at it.
Creighton's just two weeks into its six-week preseason camp — the Jays hosted a media day session for local reporters Wednesday. They'll have a closed scrimmage against Missouri and an exhibition game against Upper Iowa later this month to test their progress.
They're well aware of the improvement that needs to take place. But they're ready to take on that challenge.
"We still have a lot of learning processes and sometimes we still fail at it, but we're at a point where we feel like we're getting incorporated into it," Alexander said.
