With team of newcomers, building a defensive foundation is key for Creighton basketball

"For a lot of us, it's breaking habits," freshman guard Ryan Nembhard said. "Certain defenses I've played in the past, we have different principles. So it's every day having a conscious mind-set that we've got to lock in and do what we do here, instead of focusing on things we did in the past."

The process CU's youngsters are going through defensively is not unlike the growing pains once endured by last year's legendary group of Jays.

Those veterans spent much of the 2018-19 season figuring out how to understand and embrace their responsibilities on defense — but by March 2021, they were relying on their tone-setting tenacity to win grinders. The Jays made just 33% of their 3-pointers in the postseason, yet they reached the Big East title game and won those two games to reach the Sweet 16.

That team had five starters who'd played in the system together for years. This current squad does not.

Had a couple of those guys stayed around, perhaps they could be the example-setters this month. Instead, everyone's learning. Only junior Shereef Mitchell has been here for more than one season.

But he likes the approach of the eight newcomers so far.