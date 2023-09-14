A day out from Creighton’s biggest game of the season, everything Ava Martin worked toward was being forced on her.

She’d spent all spring and summer trying to improve her game. Long hours, meticulous sessions. Trying to earn trust. Trying to go from impressive freshman to necessary star in a single offseason, mostly by improving as a defender.

Martin wanted to play all six rotations. Frankly, she just wanted more responsibility. Possessing one of CU’s most powerful arms in recent memory, which allowed one of the most efficient offensive starts in program history earlier this season, wasn’t enough.

Then everything she’d wished for was presented in unexpected form. Norah Sis wasn’t going to play at Nebraska. Not then, or in the foreseeable future. And the Bluejays weren’t just going to turn to Martin. They needed her more than ever.

“Kind of wrapping my head around the fact that like, ‘OK, this is happening,’” Martin said of the NU game. “And in front of such a big crowd, too.”

It all happened quickly. Martin was in the back row without one of the nation’s best hitters, and she got a glimpse of what life could look like — she finished the night with a season-low eight kills on 34 swings and nine errors.

But the week since has passed like dog years. Through two weekend matches, Martin notched 31 kills and 20 digs in a pair of wins. She’s accepted the weight coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has placed upon her. She’s wrapped her arms around the freshmen in a way that makes it seem like she wasn’t one herself less than a year ago.

With no knowledge of how long it’ll last, Martin has made life as Creighton’s top option her reality.

“I trusted her before,” Booth said, “but I think she’s done such a great job with a lot of stress having to carry a lot of the load now.”

Booth’s trust became evident midway through Martin’s freshman season. At some point, she’d become too consistent to not play. Booth sat the young outside hitter down at season’s end and gave it to her straight.

“Listen, you’re really, really good,” Booth said then. “You’re gonna have to decide how good you want to be.”

Martin had her mind made up.

She was going to relearn how to dive to fix her self proclaimed lack of coordination. She was going to become a good enough defender to be versatile. She was going to push the next batch of Bluejays — especially Destiny Ndam-Simpson — the way Sis did for her.

“As a freshman, it’s really hard,” Martin said. “I remember last year, you want to be a leader but you don't know how because you don’t want to come out too much.”

Martin credits so much of her leap to simply watching Sis. Her maturity, her poise. How much she meant to CU last year as an underclassmen. Seeing Sis work would’ve been enough, even if the reigning Big East Player of the Year wasn’t constantly in Martin’s ear to encourage her.

If she wanted more responsibility, she’d need to show she could handle it. So, she replicated what she watched.

Martin was part of a group of teammates that created a booklet of sorts to help the incoming freshmen. It was filled with questions they’d hoped would come easier to them when they first arrived on campus. Things as simple as where to obtain your student ID and how the dining halls work. Things that could go forgotten when flooded by volleyball.

She began to find ways to lead, typically by example. She buckled down on a new approach, one with less joy and more confidence.

“You need that intensity, that grit,” she said. “… When you have that grit and that swag, that’s that confidence you need to go after it. When you’re timid, you’re not gonna get a kill.”

Even with Sis’ injury forcing Booth’s hand, she isn’t uncomfortable with her decision to lean so heavily on Martin. Martin asked for this. No matter how it came, she was always going to seize the opportunity.