Wrist injury ends season for Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard

Creighton won its sixth straight basketball game Wednesday night but lost its starting freshman point guard for the season.
Ryan Nembhard, who led CU in assists and minutes per game this year, suffered a right wrist injury in the Bluejays' 81-78 win over St. John's. Nembhard injured his wrist attempting a mid-court steal and ran into St. John's guard Posh Alexander. He left the court. Fellow freshman Trey Alexander took over for Nembhard, who received X-rays at a local hospital.
CU announced Nembhard's season-ending injury at 11:50 Wednesday night.
"We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said in a press release. "He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return."
Nembhard averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds this season for the Bluejays. At 35 minutes per game, he barely left the floor each night.
Alexander, part of a much-ballyhooed and productive freshman class, has played in every game this season and has averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
"It was hard definitely for me," Alexander said on CU's postgame radio show of Nembhard's injury. "For someone you work out with everyday and create a special bond, it was hard to see."
Creighton's backcourt was already depleted by an injury to Shareef Mitchell that has kept him out for most of the season. Mitchell is not expected to return in the 2022 season. Another guard, senior Alex O'Connell, left the Marquette game with an injury but returned Wednesday night. He struggled over 33 minutes, making just 1 of 8 shots and scoring three points.
Redshirt freshman Rati Andronikashvili is likely to get more minutes, as well, in Nembhard's absence. He's appeared in 23 games, averaging two points and 1.3 assists per game.
Creighton is 19-8 overall - 11-5 in the Big East - and surging toward a NCAA Tournament bid. The committee occasionally takes into account the season-ending injury of a key player - and Nembhard certainly qualifies - in its decision-making process.
