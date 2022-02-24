Wrist injury ends season for Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard

"It was hard definitely for me," Alexander said on CU's postgame radio show of Nembhard's injury. "For someone you work out with everyday and create a special bond, it was hard to see."

Creighton's backcourt was already depleted by an injury to Shareef Mitchell that has kept him out for most of the season. Mitchell is not expected to return in the 2022 season. Another guard, senior Alex O'Connell, left the Marquette game with an injury but returned Wednesday night. He struggled over 33 minutes, making just 1 of 8 shots and scoring three points.

Redshirt freshman Rati Andronikashvili is likely to get more minutes, as well, in Nembhard's absence. He's appeared in 23 games, averaging two points and 1.3 assists per game.

Creighton is 19-8 overall - 11-5 in the Big East - and surging toward a NCAA Tournament bid. The committee occasionally takes into account the season-ending injury of a key player - and Nembhard certainly qualifies - in its decision-making process.