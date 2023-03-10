NEW YORK — Souley Boum was the last player that should’ve been left open.

Yet there he stood, with Creighton already trailing 15, without a soul guarding him. Without a single defender within an arm’s reach.

Despite Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner watching each other sink into the paint and realizing what they’d done, it was too late. The All-Big First Team guard comfortably stepped into a 3 that didn’t make a sound — one of five for the star guard en route to 23 points.

Before Creighton could even scratch its head and question what went wrong in its 82-60 Big East semifinal loss, Xavier was up big.

The Bluejays had quite a bit to point to. Their early turnovers were the biggest culprit, some unforced and others a product of XU’s defense leaving CU’s ballhandlers indecisive.

Through 20 minutes, Creighton had 11 turnovers. Xavier turned them into 17 points.

The Musketeers’ infinite possessions didn’t end there, either.

Kaluma defending XU center Jack Nunge while Kalkbrenner monitored forward Jerome Hunter was always going to be a challenge. Nunge made it apparent early, active on the glass and sealing off Kaluma before the Musketeers snagged 24 offensive boards on the night.

All the while, Boum made life hell for anybody who checked him. After limiting him to one of his quieter performances of the season back in Omaha, Ryan Nembhard took the assignment Friday.

Boum ensured it wouldn’t be a repeat, showing just why some considered him an All-American. Nembhard seemingly struggled more and more with every screen, allowing Boum to wiggle to freedom.

There was another tricky wrinkle to Kalkbrenner and Kaluma switching matchups. Hunter’s effectiveness with his dribble pitch, keeping Kalkbrenner on his toes, made life more difficult.

Creighton wound up with too many holes to patch, and the ship sunk before it could find itself back afloat.

