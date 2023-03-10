NEW YORK — Souley Boum was the last player that should’ve been left open.
Yet there he stood, with Creighton already trailing 15, without a soul guarding him. Without a single defender within an arm’s reach.
Despite Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner watching each other sink into the paint and realizing what they’d done, it was too late. The All-Big First Team guard comfortably stepped into a 3 that didn’t make a sound — one of five for the star guard en route to 23 points.
Before Creighton could even scratch its head and question what went wrong in its 82-60 Big East semifinal loss, Xavier was up big.
The Bluejays had quite a bit to point to. Their early turnovers were the biggest culprit, some unforced and others a product of XU’s defense leaving CU’s ballhandlers indecisive.
Through 20 minutes, Creighton had 11 turnovers. Xavier turned them into 17 points.
The Musketeers’ infinite possessions didn’t end there, either.
Kaluma defending XU center Jack Nunge while Kalkbrenner monitored forward Jerome Hunter was always going to be a challenge. Nunge made it apparent early, active on the glass and sealing off Kaluma before the Musketeers snagged 24 offensive boards on the night.
All the while, Boum made life hell for anybody who checked him. After limiting him to one of his quieter performances of the season back in Omaha, Ryan Nembhard took the assignment Friday.
Boum ensured it wouldn’t be a repeat, showing just why some considered him an All-American. Nembhard seemingly struggled more and more with every screen, allowing Boum to wiggle to freedom.
There was another tricky wrinkle to Kalkbrenner and Kaluma switching matchups. Hunter’s effectiveness with his dribble pitch, keeping Kalkbrenner on his toes, made life more difficult.
Creighton wound up with too many holes to patch, and the ship sunk before it could find itself back afloat.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) sets up a play against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) drives past Villanova's Mark Armstrong, center left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) eyes the basket against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up a play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up for a three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) looks to pass against Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, center, and Villanova's Brandon Slater, right, battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) celebrates with his teammates Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) after drawing a foul off Villanova in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) looks to pass against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) celebrates his three point shot with head coach Greg McDermott, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates scoring and drawing a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Cam Whitmore, left, looks to pass against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) scores two points and draws a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives to the net past Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) loses the ball against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, collides with Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) bleeds from his lip as he shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Xavier's Colby Jones (3) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) shoots against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with Ryan Nembhard (2) in a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
