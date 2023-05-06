A quick start and another excellent outing by its starting pitcher propelled Xavier to a 4-1 win over Creighton at Schwab Field on Saturday night.

The Musketeers, who won 11-0 Friday, also moved ahead of the Bluejays in the Big East standings. UConn leads the league at 10-3 while Xavier is next at 10-4. CU is in third place at 9-5.

The Musketeers had six of their eight hits during the first time through its lineup. Xavier scored two runs off four singles in the top of the first against Ryan Windham, then the first two Muskeeters singled in the second. They eventually scored on a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead as the Jays played from behind all night.

Creighton cut its deficit to 3-1 in the fourth when Jack Grace rolled a two-out single to score Nolan Sailors, who opened the inning with a walk.

Xavier got that run back in the fifth on a long homer to right by Matt McCormick.

The early runs were all starter Ethan Bosacker needed. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out nine in seven innings.

The Bluejays were retired in order in six innings and had four baserunners.

The series finale is at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Xavier (29-17, 10-4) ............. 210 010 000—4 8 0

At Creighton (22-17, 9-5) ...... 000 100 000—1 2 1

W: Bosacker, 6-3. L: Windham, 5-2. S: Kelly. HR: X, McCormick (13).