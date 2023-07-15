Even amid another summer brimming with hope and confidence for Creighton basketball, there’s still a difference from a year ago: The expectations are expected.

Those expectations were glossed over during a midweek Big East Twitter Spaces led by media personality John Fanta, almost hardly discussed because in a matter of 16 months or so, the Jays have made a case to bolster themselves as a perennial league force.

Even if CU’s new roster never reaches the Elite Eight the way its last one did. Even if its new additions don’t pan out. The standards will remain for a program that maintained composure while it took fire during its roller coaster regular season, only to then recoup its losses.

The 2022-23 season could’ve easily been an isolated incident. An overachievement for a program that hadn’t hauled in hordes of highly touted recruits and just happened to see everything fall into place. A culmination of the school’s best recruiting class ever that led to a single shot at making a deep dent in college basketball.

All of that played out, too, as ugly as it might’ve been. From preseason top 10 to midseason afterthought. From a foxhole to a legitimate shot at the Big East title.

Somehow, all the spontaneity of the team, though not completely dissolved, decreased with each game come the NCAA tournament.

The Jays were right to be confident. They were justified to be sanguine when what felt like their fiercest competition in Baylor became a comfortable win. The pathway was there. Not just to solidify CU’s run, but to make noise in Houston.

Everyone knows the ending.

Spectators still claim different sides of the controversial foul that effectively ended Creighton’s season. The cowboy didn’t exactly ride off into the sunset in this story. But from where the Jays sat knocked off their horse, they could enjoy the view of what they built.

It was history. And somehow, it still might not have been the most confident the program would feel this year.

Creighton’s assembly of one of college basketball’s most formidable starting fives gained a few spectators along the way. Even if you hadn’t watched the beginning, surely you watched the way their season ended.

And if CU’s name was strong enough to land prized transfer Baylor Scheierman a summer ago, it was guaranteed to be in the running to reel in similarly big fish this time around.

The Jays did just that.

Days after their season ended, they landed Isaac Traudt. Not long after Ryan Nembhard’s surprising departure, they snagged point guard Steven Ashworth. And as the summer went on, their three best starters found their way back.

In a couple of months, Creighton managed to tape over its holes and return its core. Now the team is just about where it was in the preseason consensus a year ago.

It refused to let this window slip away, and now many think this team can reach similar heights.

Ashworth and Traudt were coveted recruits, one who wasn’t on Creighton’s radar to begin with and another who snubbed CU during his recruitment. Each had their reasons, but from a basketball standpoint, landing with the Jays only makes sense in this timeline.

The one where the program looks like a legitimate power in the Big East, a league that probably shocked a few folks along the way with how well it held up through this past season. One where CU feels equipped with the tools for another run.

As the Jays seemingly settle into a tier that features UConn, Marquette and Villanova in the Big East, the vision has become clearer. With this foundation, Creighton is a power in college basketball. One that can only go as far as its competence will take it.

It’s unclear what Creighton will look like once its big three of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander and Scheierman vanishes. But optimism is a safer bet now than ever.

Creighton has become more of a destination than ever, and it’ll be better braced for a new era than in previous years.

The change in landscape has seen the school reach unprecedented heights — in hype and program history. The losses of Arthur Kaluma and Nembhard should’ve been more than temporary bruises. Perhaps in the long run, it will have an impact. But in the present, each was patched up.

The preseason expectations that blew Creighton fans away a year ago aren’t all that stunning this time around. It’s just what they’ve come to expect.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 24-13, 14-6 Big East (3rd place)

League tournament/postseason: Lost to Xavier in Big East Semifinals, Lost to San Diego State in Elite Eight

Preseason Prediction: Picked first in Big East preseason coaches poll

How it played out: The house wasn’t burning down after all.

Truthfully, it never was supposed to. In the beginning, no one had to worry about the foundation. There were no flames of any size. No true theoretical threat to the fortress of unprecedented talent compiled for the 2022-23 Creighton men’s basketball squad.

After a convincing 6-0 start that saw the Bluejays handle Texas Tech (then thought to be somewhat decent) and Arkansas (then an early Game of the Year candidate and not yet mired by injury and dysfunction) in Maui, all the hype felt justified and then some. That 6-0 was real.

Then in a blur of events — games versus a couple powerhouse CU might not have been prepared to play in succession, shooting struggles and Ryan Kalkbrenner’s three-game absence — the Jays had their backs against the walls. The hype instantly turned to hush.

Upon Kalkbrenner’s return and some adjustments, Creighton rattled off eight straight wins in league play to flip the questions it’d raised. Whether or not it would make the tournament was no longer in play. Where would it be seeded, and did any of that preseason hope for a tournament run remain?

The Jays had a legitimate stake in the Big East regular season race, those chances only vanishing after Marquette essentially clinched it with a win at CHI Health Center. CU’s blowout loss to Xavier at MSG only contributed to the rollercoaster of emotions entering the NCAA tournament.

But it became clear after they comfortably downed Baylor that Creighton’s shot — not just at a tournament run, but a Final Four appearance — was alive and well.

All that came crashing down with one whistle: a controversial foul discussed on debate shows throughout the week, the final one Ryan Nembhard would receive in a Bluejay uniform. Emotions overflowed, time stood still, and CU watched its postseason journey diminish to official replays before the Aztecs walked away with a one-point victory.

SDSU went on to the championship game, where it fell to UConn, which Creighton split its season series with.

In the end, Creighton made history with an unprecedented run. One that built the foundation for a program with lingering expectations. The house stood the test of time.

Success or struggle: Considering the preseason expectations and everything in between, it’s nearly impossible to consider the season anything but a success.

The Jays reached a point many projected them to, falling just short of a Final Four. They fought off perhaps as ugly a stint as any team of their caliber to stand a chance at making a run, not just for the league title but for a national title.

Was it the program’s greatest season ever? That’s up for debate. Was the season a success? There’s less to speak about there.

Standout: While Ryan Kalkbrenner proved to be Creighton’s most important player, Trey Alexander emerged as a necessary second fiddle.

It’s a long way from his coincidental starts at point guard in Nembhard’s absence during their freshman year, and from his complete dismissal from any preseason Big East honors prior to last season.

Alexander averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He became the team’s toughest shotmaker, a trustworthy guard to run the offense and probably its most reliable perimeter defender.

There’s a reason fans were in shambles on that fateful day that Alexander decided to retract his name from the NBA Draft.

Season high: Reaching the program’s first Elite Eight feels fitting.

Season low: A team — especially one with such lofty projections — couldn’t get much lower than losing six straight after a 6-0 start. Now, it’s an asterisk. But for some time, it defined CU’s season.

Trending: Upward. After acquiring Steven Ashworth, Isaac Traudt and others over the summer, Creighton has similar, if not larger expectations than a year ago.

Despite losing two starters from a team that nearly reached Houston, the Jays are just about where they were in the preseason consensus a year ago. Why? The staff worked the transfer portal to find fits it felt were more suitable for the program. As a result, plenty of people are in on Creighton this time around, with the recent Elite Eight run shaving down a few of the skeptics.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 22-9 (15-5 in Big East)

Big East tournament/postseason: CU won at the buzzer in the Big East tournament quarterfinals, edging Seton Hall 75-74 in overtime, before losing in the final seconds to second-seeded Villanova, 63-61. CU earned a sixth seed for the NCAA tournament, but lost 81-66 to Mississippi State in the first round.

Preseason prediction: Second in Big East poll, 21st nationally

How it played out: The Jays, coming off their 2022 Elite Eight run, started 7-0 with wins over ranked South Dakota State, Nebraska and Villanova. CU then went through a lull, dropping five of its next seven, before regaining its footing by winning 12 of its final 14 regular-season games. Defense was a staple of that surge as CU allowed 57 or fewer points in nine of those wins. One of the losses was a 62-60 heartbreaker at UConn. Two nailbiters followed in the Big East tournament — the Jays beat Seton Hall on a putback at the buzzer by Morgan Maly. Hoping for another NCAA run, CU ran into a hot-shooting Mississippi State squad that built an early 17-point lead and never let the Jays back in the game.

Standouts: Maly was the Sixth Women of the Year in the Big East in 2022, then she thrived as a starter last season. She averaged 14.6 points and led the team in rebounding (6.2 rpg) and 3s (69). Guard Lauren Jensen ran the point more and was a consistent threat, averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 assists and making 68 3s.

Season high: CU lost to Seton Hall in the 2022 Big East tournament at the buzzer, but the Jays turned the tables this March. CU trailed 62-57 with 16 seconds left, Maly and Emma Ronsiek hit 3s to help force overtime. A Seton Hall layup with 11 seconds left made it 74-73, but Maly put back a Ronsiek miss at the buzzer for the 75-74 win.

Season low: Creighton had a 2-5 stretch in the middle of the season and that was capped a 79-75 home loss to Providence as the Friars made 34 field goals and shot 54.8% from the field. CU focused on becoming a better defensive team after that.

Outlook: Creighton has compiled a 43-19 record the past two seasons and expectations will be high again as the Jays return Maly, Jensen, Ronsiek and point guard Molly Mogensen, among others.

MEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 13-5-6 (3-3-4 in Big East)

Big East tournament/postseason: Creighton was the sixth and final seed in the Big East tournament. But once in the postseason, the Jays made a magical run, defeating Georgetown for their first Big East tournament title and then reached the NCAA tournament semifinals.

Preseason prediction: Fourth in Big East poll

How it played out: Right from the start, Creighton showed a potent offense that could score in bunches. And while the Jays picked up their share of dominant wins, they also were handed disappointing results that left them in the middle of the Big East standings. On the final day of the regular season, CU lost 4-2 at Providence but got into the league tournament thanks to Marquette's win over St. John's. The Jays took off from there, dominating the league tournament when it outscored three opponents 11-1 and then defeating four nationally ranked teams to earn a spot in the NCAA semifinals for the first time since 2012. CU lost 3-2 to No. 3 Syracuse in the semis.

Success or struggle: Success. The Jays were on the verge of not making the Big East tournament, but coach Johnny Torres knew he had a dangerous team. CU ended up leading the nation in goals with 65 as nine Jays scored at least three goals on the season.

Standout: By far the goal leader was junior Duncan McGuire, whose 23 goals were six more than anyone else in Division I. The Creighton Prep grad simply had an incredible season and was at his best in the postseason with 10 goals in eight games. McGuire, now playing for Orlando City in MLS, was named the NCAA player of the year.

Season high: There were numerous postseason high points, but it was a 3-1 win at No. 1 Washington in the NCAA's second round that showed just what the Jays were capable of. Washington scored 10 minutes into the game, but CU's Owen O'Malley tied it in the 21st minutes. It stayed 1-1 before McGuire scored twice in the final seven minutes.

Season low: A frustrating result came in mid-October at Seton Hall when CU, leading 1-0, was called for a penalty with less than 30 seconds left. The Pirates made the penalty kick and finished with a 1-1 draw. That dropped CU to 1-2-3 in league play.

Trending: Up. CU carries momentum into this season after last year's run. While it lost a potent scorer in McGuire and goalkeeper Paul Kruse, they return the likes of Jackson Castro (10 goals, eight assists in 2022) and Giorgio Probo (​five goals, 14 assists).

— By Gene Schinzel

BASEBALL

Last season: 25-24 (10-11 in Big East)

Big East tournament/postseason: Missed the Big East tournament.

Preseason prediction: Second in Big East

How it played out: The Bluejays had an up-and-down nonconference slate, carrying a 12-10 record into Big East play. Series sweeps of St. John's and Butler put CU in good shape as the Jays ended April in first place in the Big East at 9-3. But playing teams in the top half of the standings in May, CU's title and tournament hopes sank. It was swept by Xavier and Seton Hall. A 7-6 win in the series opener with UConn gave the Jays a 1 1/2-lead over Georgetown with two games left in the regular season. But Georgetown won its next two games and CU dropped its last two to give the Hoyas the final spot in the Big East tournament.

Success or struggle: Struggle. The Jays spent the season looking for consistency at the plate and on the mound. The offense was shut out seven times, while the team ERA was more than a run higher than in 2022.

Standout: Outfielder Jack Grace hit 11 of Creighton's 37 home runs on the season. He also batted .295, drove in 31 runs and had 10 multi-hit games. Grace and catcher Hogan Helligso were the two Jays who earned all-league honors.

Season high: Creighton's best comeback of the season completed a series sweep over St. John's. CU trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning before whittling away at its deficit. The Jays pulled within 7-6 after eight innings. They were down to their last strike in the ninth when Tate Gillen singled to tie it and Andrew Meggs followed with a game-winning sngle to center as CU won 8-7.

Season low: Being swept by Xavier and Seton Hall on back-to-back weekends. CU led the Big East standings before Xavier came into Omaha to start May and outscored the Jays 18-2 over three games. Then CU went to Seton Hall and was outscored 22-8 in that series.

Trending: Down. CU finished with a team ERA of 5.53. Closer Tommy Steier went 5-0 with six saves, but he also had a 5.90 ERA. With graduation losses, CU's pitching staff, both in the rotation and bullpen, will have a new look next season.

— By Gene Schinzel

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 8-4-8, 4-3-3 in Big East

Big East tournament/postseason: After finishing in a three-way tie for third in the league standings, CU drew the fifth seed in the tournament and opened with a win over Butler in a shootout. The Jays then lost to top-seeded Georgetown 1-0 in the semifinal.

Preseason prediction: Seventh (of 11) in Big East

How it played out: The Jays were unbeaten in the nonconference (4-0-4) and stayed in the top half of the league most of the season. They had a six-game stretch when they went 4-0-2, which was CU's longest unbeaten run in conference play since 2011. CU's defense was consistent — only three times did it allowed more than one goal in a match. The eight ties were the most for CU in a single season and it reached the league tournament for the second time. It's shootout win at Butler in the tourney quarters came after seven rounds of penalty kicks, then Georgetown edged CU in the semi, scoring the only goal in the 19th minute.

Standouts: Midfielders Aida Kardovic and Lara Kazandjian each were first-team all-conference. Kardovic became the second player in program history to be named first-team all-conference three times while Kazandjian led CU in goals (4).

Season high: CU's postseason victory went the distance and then some. Juelle Love gave CU a 1-0 lead in the 71st minute but Butler tied it in the 83rd minute. It was 5-5 in the shootout through six rounds when Azumi Manriki scored. Keeper Keelan Terrell followed with a diving stop of Butler's attempt to secure the win.

Season low: The only lopsided loss on the season for CU was a 4-0 defeat to Georgetown. That dropped the Jays to 0-2 in the Big East, but they responded by going 4-0-1 in their next five matches.

Outlook: Creighton had its first winning record since 2019 and the Jays could be strong defensively again this fall. While Kazandjian is back in midfield, Terrell returns in goal. Terrell allowed 17 goals while playing more than 1,500 minutes last season.

SOFTBALL

Last season: 22-31, 6-18 in Big East

Big East tournament/postseason: Tied for eighth and missed the Big East tournament

Preseason prediction: Fifth (of nine) in Big East

How it played out: In Krista Wood's first season as coach, CU started 3-8 before winning 10 of its next 13 heading into Big East play. But that momentum didn't carry over as CU dropped 10 straight, including four one-run losses. Several Jays had good individual seasons, but Creighton struggled to string together victories.

Standout: Junior Cayla Nielsen was a unanimous all-conference pick. The Blair graduate hit .395 with nine homers and 33 RBIs. She led the team in total bases (102) and slugging percentage (.650). Nielsen, who hit a grand slam in a 7-5 win over St. John's during the final weekend of the season, had 16 multi-hit games and hitting streaks of 10 and nine games.

Season high: Kailey Wilson capped her Creighton career with her name all over the program record book. The left-handed slugger finished with the fifth-best batting average in program history (.353), is fourth in home runs (37), RBIs (125) and walks (94) and seventh in doubles (35) and total bases (316).

Season low: The 10-game losing streak in late March put CU in a hole in the Big East standings that it couldn't dig out of.

Outlook: Wood continues to look to turn CU's fortunes as most of the team's core is expected to return. Besides Nielsen, Madeline Vejvoda (.302, 25 RBIs), Emma Rosonke (.283, 7 HRs, 32 RBIs) and Alyssa Gappa (10 HRs, 28 RBIs) will be in the field, as will Natalia Puchino, who won 13 games.

VOLLEYBALL

Last season: 27-5 (17-1 in Big East)

Big East tournament/postseason: Top-seeded CU downed Marquette in five sets in the Big East final for the Jays' eighth league tournament title in the past nine years. CU hosted the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, but lost in five sets in the first round to Auburn.

Preseason prediction: First in Big East poll, 18th in AVCA poll

How it played out: CU dropped three nonconference matches, including a five-set marathon to Nebraska at the CHI Center that was played in front of the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history (15,797). CU then won its first 17 Big East matches, which included winning 29 consecutive sets. CU lost its regular-season finale at Marquette, but the Jays outlasted the Golden Eagles a week later in the Big East tourney final. CU then lost to Auburn in the NCAAs as the Jays played without injured All-America setter Kendra Wait, who had made 66 straight starts.​

Standout: Outside hitter Norah Sis continued to raise her level of play as she was BIg East MVP for the regular season and tournament. The All-American had 30 kills against Auburn, setting CU's record for kills in an NCAA tourney math. She finished the year with 489 kills, averaging 4.33 kills and 2.51 digs per set.​

Season high: CU won its latest Big East tournament title at Sokol Arena, winning the fifth set 15-12. Both teams were on their game as CU hit .278 as a team and Marquette hit .264. Besides Sis' 23 kills, freshman Ava Martin had 22 kills, Kiana Schmitt had 11 kills and 10 blocks and Wait finished with 60 assists and 20 digs.

Season low: An injury in the first round of the NCAA tourney loss stung the Bluejays again as they were without Wait. In 2021, CU lost hitter and captain Jaela Zimmerman to injury.

Outlook: The Jays will be formidable again as Papillion-La Vista grad Sis is back again to lead the way. Also back are Wait, Schmitt, Kiara Reinhardt and Martin, who had a breakthrough freshman year when she averaged 2.49 kills per set.

OTHER SPORTS

Cross Country

Men: Finished sixth out of nine teams at the Big East tournament and placed 23rd at the NCAA regional. At regionals, Marcos Gonzalez set a program record with a time of 31:02.

Women: Finished eighth of 11 at the Big East tournament and placed 30th at the NCAA regional.

Golf

Men: Finished seventh at Big East tournament. Charlie Zielinski placed fourth individually.

Women: Finished third at Big East tournament, where Katherine Lemke was the individual medalist for the second straight year and became the first back-to-back champion in league history. Lemke shot rounds of 79-71 at regionals.

Tennis

Men: Went 13-7 in duals, finished 1-1 at Big East tournament. CU this summer restructured the tennis program as Tom Lilly, the winningest coach in program history, will now coach only the women's team.

Women: Went 17-8 in duals, finished 2-1 at Big East tournament.

Rowing

Went 3-2 in duals, finished 5th of seven teams at West Coast Conference tournament. The Jays defeated Drake twice and Central Oklahoma. CU also competed in the Jayhawk Jamboree in Lawrence, Kan. and the Head of the Mississippi (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Head of the Charles (Cambridge, Mass.) events during the season.