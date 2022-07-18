Year in review: One March weekend shows Marcus Blossom’s vision for Creighton basketball is possible

In his first staff meeting as Creighton athletic director, Marcus Blossom laid out a bold priority.

“I saw a couple looks around the room,” Blossom said in an interview with The World-Herald.

He had just taken over for CU legend Bruce Rasmussen, and while Blossom didn’t want to “upset the apple cart” too much, he took the chance to make a first impression. That goal?

“The best men’s and women’s basketball programs in the Big East,” Blossom said.

Not just for one year. Perennially.

And if the first team of that equation — the CU men, coming off a Sweet 16 appearance — seem in reach of that goal, the women have the far tougher task.

“People know UConn’s in the league on the women’s side,” Blossom said of the program that has been to 14 straight Final Fours and won 11 national titles since 1995. “You know what? UConn wasn’t always UConn until Geno Auriemma got there and turned things around. They had to pass a lot of teams to become UConn.”

One NCAA tournament weekend in March — perhaps the best weekend in Creighton basketball history — makes Blossom think it’s possible for both to be beasts of the Big East.

Thursday, March 17

The Bluejay men fight back from a second-half deficit to beat San Diego State 72-69 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Friday

The Creighton women, a No. 10 seed, hold off Colorado in their first-round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Saturday

Creighton men, down starters Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner, take eventual national champion Kansas to the final minute as freshman Arthur Kaluma had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four 3-pointers drained in KU’s face. The Jayhawks won 79-72 but Kansas coach Bill Self felt “relieved.”

“Creighton played great,” Self said.

Sunday

The thriller on ABC. Creighton’s women stunned second-seeded Iowa 64-62, with CU guard and former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen hitting the winning 3 to hush a full house like a plug taken out of an electrical socket. Hairs stood on end.

“It’s one of the best environments I’ve ever seen — men’s, women’s, pro, amateur, it didn’t matter,” said Blossom, who spent time at both sites that weekend. The CU eventually advanced to the women's Elite Eight — the fourth double-digit seed ever to do so — before losing to eventual national champion South Carolina.

Blossom called the tourney runs “enlightening.” He thinks he — and Creighton — is onto something.

“It reassured me that it’s possible — particularly on the women’s side,” Blossom said. The CU women play with “joy” and a “great brand of basketball” that has won six NCAA tourney games since 2013.

The majority of coach Jim Flanery’s Elite Eight squad returns in 2022-23.

Ditto for Greg McDermott’s men, as Kaluma, Nembhard, Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander form a key nucleus to which the Jays added South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman, the 2022 Summit League player of the year who turned down Kentucky, among others, to play for CU.

“He can play,” Blossom said with an impressed chuckle.

Blossom, a 1,000-point scorer at Northeastern, has an eye for the game. Scheierman’s addition makes Creighton a trendy pick in preseason top 10s. Even the Final Four.

“I don’t think Mac just accumulates talent — I think he does a great job of putting together a team,” Blossom said. “That’s the difference I’ve seen. Everyone has a role, and he finds players to fill a role in his system — either on the offensive or defensive side, or in the culture. It’s a well-thoughtout team, when it comes to how it’s put together.”

Blossom signed McDermott to a long-term extension days after the KU loss. McDermott joked its length is longer than two and shorter than 10. The World-Herald learned the extension is at least four years and salary competitive in the Big East, where all but UConn is a private school.

Work on the extension, Blossom said, started when he arrived.

“I didn’t think Mac wanted to coach anywhere else, but you never know,” Blossom said. “You want to be certain and lock someone in. But we were in communication the entire time, and he informed me he wanted this to be the last place he wanted to coach.”

Creighton has a cracked-open window to seize the Big East now that Villanova coach Jay Wright — who won national titles in 2016 and 2018 — retired in April. The Wildcats, Bluejays, Providence and UConn appear to be the strongest men’s teams headed into next season. Creighton finished 4-3 against those teams last year.

There is one favorite among Big East women’s teams. UConn, which has beaten Creighton by 33, 32, 20 and eight points since rejoining the league. The Huskies have no conference peer until some team proves worthy of it.

But a weekend in March showed both teams capable of being among the Big East’s best, and it helps in Creighton’s overall mission.

“I really want to elevate the brand of Creighton athletics — and Creighton University as a result — nationally,” Blossom said. “I think we’re getting there, but I think we could enhance that a little more, especially with us projected to have two really good basketball teams.

"There’s a chance for us to really get the name of Creighton out there than we have in the past.”

Here's a look at Creighton's other sports:

BASEBALL

Last season: 31-18, 15-5 Big East (second)

League tournament/postseason: Second seed in league tournament, won tourney opener before losing back-to-back games to UConn and Xavier

Preseason prediction: Picked to finish second in Big East behind Connecticut

How it played out: As predicted — Creighton finished a half-game behind UConn for the regular-season title. Before that, the Jays started 1-5 before winning 20 of its next 23. But any hopes of CU receiving an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament took hits when the Jays lost a two-game series to Arizona and a three-game set at UConn — the losses to the Huskies were by a combined four runs. Creighton knew it would need to win the Big East tournament to reach the NCAAs, and the Jays opened with a 6-5 win over Xavier. But the next day, CU's season ended with losses to UConn and Xavier.

Success or struggle: CU had a pair of the best individuals in the Big East and improved on last season's 24-15 record, but the Jays fell short on their goals of winning the league and playing in the NCAA tournament.

Standout: Co-Big East player of the year Alan Roden and Big East pitcher of the year Dylan Tebrake. Roden hit .387 with 25 doubles, 46 RBIs, 48 runs and was one of the most disciplined hitters in the country — he struck out eight times on the season. He ended the year on a 33-game on-base streak. Tebrake went 8-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 93 innings. He limited opponents to a .211 batting average.

Season high: Creighton went 17-2 during a stretch from mid-March to mid-April. The Jays showed the ability to close tight games during that span with seven of victories by two runs or fewer.

Season low: May 28, the final day of CU's season. The day before, the Jays won another close contest, edging Xavier 6-5 in the Big East tournament opener.

Trending: Creighton continues to be one of the top programs in the Big East, but the Jays will have holes to fill next spring. Roden, Tebrake and Jared Wegner, who led the team in homers (11) and RBIs (53), were among the players who went through Senior Day ceremonies.

MEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 9-8-2, 5-4-1 Big East (tied for fourth)

Postseason: Lost 2-1 to Villanova in league quarterfinal, lost 1-0 in second round of NCAA tournament to Tulsa

Preseason predictions: Third in the Big East coaches poll

How it played out: The Jays, making their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2016, beat Missouri State in the first round. CU then lost to Tulsa, which also defeated the Jays 2-1 in the first game of the season, in the second round.

Success or struggle: Success. The loss in the conference tournament is a bit misleading, as qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years was a big accomplishment. CU even picked up a 3-0 win at then-No. 1 ranked Indiana early in the season and closed the regular season on a six-game unbeaten streak.

Standout: Diego Gutierrez dominated the stat sheet. His team-high 27 points (10 goals, seven assists) were tied for 22nd in Division I. Gutierrez now plays with the Portland Timbers in the MLS.

Season high: In its trip to Bloomington, Creighton shut out Indiana to to pick up its first win of the season. Gutierrez, Charles Auguste and Dominic Briggs scored for the Jays against a team that advanced to the Sweet 16. Another notable high for the Jays was the 1-0 first-round NCAA win over Missouri State, where Gutierrez scored the lone goal in the 78th minute.

Season low: CU dropped its first two matches to Tulsa and Saint Louis, being outscored 6-2. But eventually, the Jays turned the season around and had a shot to avenge their loss to the Golden Hurricane in the NCAAs. Instead, Creighton's season came to an end.

Trending: Up, with Creighton hosting six of seven 2022 nonconference games. The lone road game is just a quick drive up Dodge Street to UNO. Stanford, Rutgers, Saint Louis and San Diego State are some of the teams making the trip to Morrison Stadium.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 7-10-2, 1-8-1 Big East (ninth)

Postseason: Didn't qualify for conference tournament

Preseason predictions: Fifth in Big East coaches poll

How it played out: CU started 6-1-1 after reaching its first Big East tournament in the spring. Once Big East play began, however, it went downhill. Creighton's lone conference win was a 2-0 victory against Seton Hall. After that, the Jays lost three straight to end the season.

Success or struggle: Though CU was successful in nonconference play, the season was mostly a struggle. The Jays also struggled on the road, going 2-7 away from Omaha.

Standout: Abigail Santana, who started every game, was the most productive Bluejay. She recorded eight goals and two assists, totaling 18 points. Santana scored twice against South Dakota State in CU'2 3-0 win, handing the Jackrabbits their first loss of the season.

Season high: The Jays' best stretch came in the first half of September, when CU won three straight. It defeated SDSU, North Dakota State and UMKC by a combined 8-0 to improve to 6-1-1.

Season low: CU lost five straight (a combined 9-3) in conference play after tying then No. 25 Georgetown for its second consecutive losing season.

Trending: Up. Lara Kazandijan recently earned a spot at the Canadian under-20 team. She is part of an eight-player signing class as well as a couple of transfers coach Ross Paule brings in this fall. The Jays open the season on the road in Montana before hosting four nonconference games.

SOFTBALL

Last season: 15-27, 5-17 Big East (eighth)

Postseason: Did not qualify for the Big East tournament

Preseason: Fourth in Big East preseason poll

How it played out: Creighton came into the season with most of its lineup back intact. That included 2021 first-team All-Big East selection Kailey Wilson, who hit .432 in conference play in 2021 when CU finished 14-14 and 8-7 in conference play. CU started strong at 7-3, including a 4-1 showing in the Lamar tournament in mid-February. The Jays were 10-7 heading into Big East play, but from then on, they went 5-20 to close the season. They struggled on the road (3-16, with two Big East wins). Creighton finished eighth in the Big East and failed to win a game against in-state rivals UNO and Nebraska, losing those 9-3 and 15-0, respectively. Five days after the season ended on May 1, coach Brent Vigness was fired.

Success or struggle: Struggle. After the first month of the season, the Jays found themselves spinning their tires and the 14-game losing streak was the real knockout punch. Besides Wilson, CU's offense struggled, especially in conference play. Granted, the Jays lost two-time All-Big East selection Ashley Cantu, who hit .402 in 2021.

Standout: Wilson. The junior was the first Bluejay in program history to win Big East player of the year honors. She led the conference with a .524 batting average, .984 slugging percentage and a .620 on-base percentage. The designated player also was tied for the league lead in home runs (7) and total bases (62). She became the fourth player in program history to earn conference player of the year honors while her .436 overall average is second in program history.

Season low: A 14-game losing streak in April. The Jays clubbed their way to a 7-1 win April 1 at St. John’s. However, their next win wouldn’t come until April 30 — at home against DePaul. The Bluejays were outscored 93-41 during that skid. Creighton went 3-17 over its final 20 games.

Season high: The Lamar tournament may have been the high point, especially considering the momentum Creighton was playing with at the time. But the April 30 win over DePaul is right up there. Wilson finished with two homers and five RBIs to lead Creighton to an 11-6 victory. More importantly, that win snapped the losing streak.

Trending: The Bluejays will have a much different look next season and a new leader. Vigness, who finished his career 819-637-3, is out after 29 seasons. Former UNO standout Krista Wood was named the third coach in program history in early June and brings a track record of success. Wood was a three-time Summit League coach of the year at South Dakota State. Plus, Wood has a new staff and the Jays have some momentum on the recruiting trail. There’s reason for optimism.

VOLLEYBALL

Last season: 31-4, 16-2 Big East (first)

League tournament/postseason: After winning the regular-season title, CU swept DePaul and Marquette to claim the Big East tournament championship. The Jays were hosts for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, going 1-1.

Preseason prediction: Picked to win the Big East

How it played out: CU started 6-0 for the first time in program history, which included a sweep at then-No. 3 Kentucky. CU was swept by Nebraska after that weekend, but the Jays responded by winning their next eight to improve to 14-1. They lost a five-setter to Connecticut in mid-October, but rattled off 14 straight wins. During that span, CU won the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and secured home court for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. CU swept Mississippi in the first round, but lost All-America hitter Jaela Zimmerman to a torn ACL during the match. The Jays lost to Kansas in four sets the next night.

Success or struggle: The bar is very high for the program, but it was another successful and record-setting season. Creighton became the first volleyball team in Big East history to win eight straight regular-season conference titles. Its 31 wins were a single-season school record, too. The Jays have gone to the NCAA tournament 10 straight seasons.

Standout: Papillion-La Vista graduate Norah Sis became the second freshman in program history to be named a third-team All-American by the AVCA. Sis led CU in kills (435), averaging 3.75 per set with a .261 hitting percentage. She also was third on the team in digs (343) and started all 35 matches. The outside hitter was the Big East freshman of the year and MVP of the league tournament. She finished the season with 15 double-doubles.

Season high: Creighton brought back most of its starters and brought in a highly ranked recruiting class, but it started 2021 unranked in the AVCA poll. The Jays, though, set the tone and showed their capabilities during the second weekend of the season, when it swept the Bluegrass Battle at Kentucky. The Jays started with a five-set win over Southern California as Sis and Zimmerman combined for 36 kills. CU then beat No. 3 Kentucky and Northern Iowa in straight sets.

Season low: Losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament was hard, but CU also had another loss emotionally as it watched Zimmerman go down with her season-ending knee injury in its first match. Creighton had won 22 straight sets before facing Kansas in the second round, and the Jayhawks advanced in four sets.

Trending: Up. With the likes of Sis, Zimmerman and Kendra Wait — who averaged 10.5 assists per set — returning, not to mention another strong recruiting class, Creighton will be the team to beat again in the Big East. This year's Final Four is in Omaha, and the Jays have talked about that and what it would mean to break through for the program.

OTHER SPORTS

Cross country

Men: Finished eighth of nine in the Big East meet, 23rd out of 28 in the NCAA regional

Women: Finished ninth out of 11 in the Big East championship, 26th out of 32 in the NCAA regional

Golf

Men: Were fourth out of 10 in the Big East championship

Women: Finished fourth out of six at the Big East meet, but freshman Katherine Lemke won the individual title. Lemke was 58th in NCAA regional.

Rowing

Women: 5-3, second at WCC championships

Tennis

Men: 8-10 in duals, 1-3 Big East; lost in first round of conference tournament

Women: 12-8 in duals, 1-2 Big East; lost in second round of conference tournament

Compiled by Cole Bambini, Jordan McAlpine and Gene Schinzel

More from Blossom » In the spring, the athletic director job came open at Boston College. Blossom spent five years at BC as the senior associate athletics director for business. He said the job didn’t cross his mind, and BC hired former Miami athletic director Blake James. “I’m all-in here,” said Blossom, who declined comment on whether BC contacted him. “I just got here. I left my last job sooner than expected, so there was no interest on my part in leaving a job I’d eyed for a long time at Creighton.” » Blossom said he spent his first “listening, observing” the athletic department, which had been led for decades by Rasmussen. He plans more change in Year 2. “I’d like us to elevate the experience at our men’s basketball games a little bit more from a fan perspective,” Blossom said. “I’d like us to continue the fundraising trajectory that was very successful under Ras but may require us to reach out to more people, bring more people under the tent who wouldn’t otherwise have known anything about us.”​