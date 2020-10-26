'You stand with the marginalized': Kyle Korver speaks at Creighton about racial equality

Before the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court for a playoff game two months ago, Kyle Korver said he was in tears as he processed an emotional locker room scene.

Korver recounted the story Sunday night during a visit to his alma mater, where the former Creighton All-American participated in an hourlong panel discussion on systemic racism and social justice.

What Korver remembered about that August night inside the NBA bubble: the pregame clock was winding down and one assistant was raising his voice as he expressed concern for his kids back home.

It had been three days since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And the incident, which intensified a national debate on policing in America, was on the minds of the Milwaukee players and coaches.

They weren’t focused on game planning in the locker room. They were thinking about the unrest in their community.

“I just sat there in my chair with tears running down my face,” Korver said. “I’m looking at my jersey — it says Black Lives Matter. And I’m just like, ‘what are we doing?’”