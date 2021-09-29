Creighton's Diego Gutierrez scores game-winning goal against his former team UNO

Creighton senior Diego Gutierrez took center stage in a rivalry match against his former team, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over UNO at Morrison Stadium Wednesday night.

The decisive moment came in the 17th minute when Gutierrez sprinted by a defender along the left sideline, side-stepped another Maverick in the box and poked a shot over the head of the keeper for a goal.

The Jays (2-4-1) held on from there, avenging last season's first-ever defeat to a Division I UNO squad.

Gutierrez didn't play in that 3-0 Mavs win back in February at Caniglia Field. The former Ralston standout spent three seasons with UNO before transferring to Creighton last year.

He made the difference Wednesday before 3,084 fans.

Gutierrez was the Big East's offensive player of the year last season. He now has a team-high three goals in 2021 for Creighton.

UNO (2-4-1) did create some chances to equalize. Perhaps the closest the Mavs came to the tying goal was in the 71st minute.