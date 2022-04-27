 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Creighton's Katherine Lemke, Nebraska's Kirsten Baete selected as participants in NCAA golf regionals

Big East Conference individual champion Katherine Lemke of Creighton and Nebraska's Kirsten Baete have been selected as individual participants in the NCAA women's golf regional tournaments.

Lemke, a freshman from Geneva, Illinois, will be in the Ann Arbor regional at the University of Michigan course.

Baete, a senior from Beatrice, will be in the Stanford regional at the California school's course.

All regionals will be May 9-11.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

