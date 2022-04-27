Creighton's Katherine Lemke, Nebraska's Kirsten Baete selected as participants in NCAA golf regionals

Big East Conference individual champion Katherine Lemke of Creighton and Nebraska's Kirsten Baete have been selected as individual participants in the NCAA women's golf regional tournaments.
Lemke, a freshman from Geneva, Illinois, will be in the Ann Arbor regional at the University of Michigan course.
Baete, a senior from Beatrice, will be in the Stanford regional at the California school's course.
All regionals will be May 9-11.
