Crowd will be smaller, but Creighton still excited to host UNO to start volleyball season

Regardless, it definitely beats practicing in an empty gym.

“We’re excited for the opportunity now, and grateful that we get a chance to play,” junior Jaela Zimmerman said. “We definitely missed it in the fall — and it was an everyday thing, coming to practice and thinking, oh, today could have been a game day or we could have been traveling. But it makes it all worth it now.”

Davis and Zimmerman will anchor Creighton’s offensive attack. The outside hitters both averaged more than three kills per set last season.

The Jays are working to find a new setter and a new libero after the departure of Madelyn Cole and Brittany Witt. They also lost the versatile Megan Ballenger, who averaged 2.07 kills and a team-best 0.97 blocks per set.

So there certainly are some questions that remain unanswered.

But that’s OK. There’s time to figure out lineups and rotations, Davis said. She and the rest of the Creighton players just want to cherish the moment this weekend.

“We have so much potential and resiliency, and our team is bonding really well together,” Davis said. “I think this spring season is going to be good for us.”