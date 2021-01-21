Crowd will be smaller, but Creighton still excited to host UNO to start volleyball season

The arena won’t be packed to the ceiling, and the atmosphere won’t feel the same. Creighton’s Keeley Davis knows this.
She’s still stoked, though.
The Jays will play in a competitive volleyball match again — for the first time in 13 months. CU opens this altered 2020-21 volleyball season at home against UNO on Friday.
And even though 90% of the D.J. Sokol Arena seats will be left vacant to adhere to social distancing rules, the Creighton players can’t wait to take center stage and test themselves against a competitive opponent.
“It’s very exciting,” said Davis, the reigning Big East freshman of the year. “I know we can’t wait to step out on the court with each other, with all the lights shining down on us. I think that’s going to be the best moment.”
The Jays, who are 50-6 at home the past four years, have led the Big East in attendance every season since joining the league.
Last year, they ranked 21st nationally by averaging 1,970 fans per match and ranked seventh in the country in the percent of total venue capacity filled (78.8%). They haven’t played a match inside Sokol Arena with a crowd smaller than 1,000 since 2016.
So Friday will be different amid a pandemic. Creighton is scheduled to host Northern Iowa on Sunday, as well.
Regardless, it definitely beats practicing in an empty gym.
“We’re excited for the opportunity now, and grateful that we get a chance to play,” junior Jaela Zimmerman said. “We definitely missed it in the fall — and it was an everyday thing, coming to practice and thinking, oh, today could have been a game day or we could have been traveling. But it makes it all worth it now.”
Davis and Zimmerman will anchor Creighton’s offensive attack. The outside hitters both averaged more than three kills per set last season.
The Jays are working to find a new setter and a new libero after the departure of Madelyn Cole and Brittany Witt. They also lost the versatile Megan Ballenger, who averaged 2.07 kills and a team-best 0.97 blocks per set.
So there certainly are some questions that remain unanswered.
But that’s OK. There’s time to figure out lineups and rotations, Davis said. She and the rest of the Creighton players just want to cherish the moment this weekend.
“We have so much potential and resiliency, and our team is bonding really well together,” Davis said. “I think this spring season is going to be good for us.”
Friday’s match is set to begin at 6 p.m. The CU-UNI match starts at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will be streamed on the Creighton Athletics YouTube account.