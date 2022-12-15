Dani Busboom Kelly-led Louisville punch ticket to first national final in program history

Louisville left no doubt Thursday night that it deserves a shot at its first volleyball championship.

The Cardinals dominated the final set of their semifinal against Pittsburgh to move on to Saturday's 7 p.m. final against top-ranked Texas. Louisville prevailed 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2 in front of 16,735 at CHI Health Center.

It also will give Nebraska native Dani Busboom Kelly an opportunity to become the first woman to coach a Division I volleyball champion.

"Clearly, I'm very proud of this team," she said. "It's a historic moment for our program."

The fourth-ranked Cardinals (31-2) twice held a one-set edge over sixth-ranked Pitt, but the Panthers rallied to tie the match both times. Pitt bounced back from a 16-10 deficit in the fourth to send the match to a fifth set.

But from that point, it was all Louisville.

The Cardinals roared to an 8-0 lead in the 15-point final set behind the strong serving of Anna DeBeer and the big block of PK Kong. DeBeer had five aces in the match to go with 15 kills while Kong had four blocks in the first seven points of the fifth.

"I was a little worried how (Kong) was going to come out in Game 5," Busboom Kelly said. "She executed so it was a pretty incredible comeback after a couple of really bonehead plays in Game 4."

There were no bonehead plays by the Cardinals in that final set as they continued to pour it on. After the Panthers scored their first point, Louisville rattled off four in a row to grab an 12-1 advantage.

The Cardinals finished off the victory with a kill by Claire Chaussee, a block by Amaya Tillman and a kill by Tillman.

Busboom Kelly credited the Panthers, who split a pair of matches with her team during the season, for their performance Thursday night.

"Going into this match, we knew that we were going to have to work really hard," she said. "Pitt is an incredibly hard team to beat."

Chaussee, a 6-foot outside hitter, led Louisville with 25 kills. She pounded eight in the third set as the Cardinals rallied from a 22-20 deficit to win 25-22.

"I think what helped us in that set was the depth in our lineup," she said. "We can put anyone out there and I think that helped push us."

Aiko Jones added 10 kills for Louisville while setter Raquel Lazaro dished out 49 assists.

Courtney Buzzerio had 13 kills for the Panthers, who finished 31-4.

"We weren't quite up to our standards in that fifth set and our passing was streaky," Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. "But I was just so proud of our heart, especially in that fourth set."

Now it's on to the final for Louisville, which will take on the Longhorns. Texas defeated San Diego in four sets in Thursday's early semifinal.

Busboom, who played at Freeman High and Nebraska, said she welcomed the support many Husker fans gave her Cardinals.

"It's not just the people of Louisville that love this team," she said. "I will be really surprised if any Nebraskans are cheering for Texas on Saturday."

