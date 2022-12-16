Dani Busboom Kelly seeks to rewrite volleyball history in her home state

Kristin Kroeker sat on the video for a year, but it was time to share after Louisville’s victory Thursday night in the national semifinals.

Kroeker, an elementary PE teacher at Freeman High, made a few quick updates and posted it on social media. In the video, elementary students perform a traditional Louisville cheer, spelling C-A-R-D-S before wishing Freeman graduate Dani Busboom Kelly good luck.

The video, which has been viewed more than 18,000 times on Twitter, took one class period to create and was just a small gesture they could do to celebrate one of the most famous Falcons and wish her luck.

“It’s pretty phenomenal to have a Freeman alum coaching in the NCAA Tournament, let alone the Final Four,” Kroeker said. “The students are excited. The staff is excited. Quite a few of us have become a combo fan — Husker/Card fans — as we prepared for the tournament.”

There’s no question about the allegiance of Busboom Kelly’s hometown for the national championship match Saturday night at 7 p.m. between fourth-ranked Louisville and No. 1 Texas at CHI Health Center Arena.

Busboom Kelly thought the video was cool and was impressed with the students’ choreography and thankful for all the support she receives from her hometown.

“Technology has gotten a lot better since I was a student at Freeman,” Busboom Kelly said. “I got pictures of my friends wearing DBK T-shirts. These are classmates that I don't speak to all the time. And they're still out here and so excited and spending the time and the money to come up here and watch us; it really means a lot.”

The Busboom name is still prominent in the Freeman school district. Her parents live on a farm near Cortland. Her brother coaches basketball and her sister-in-law began teaching this year at Freeman. In addition, Busboom Kelly has nephews, cousins and children of former classmates that now attend the school. (In fact, the one boy who talks in the video is her cousin’s son.)

Just like last week at the regional finals, there will be a few dozen residents from the communities of Adams, Filey and Cortland in the stands cheering on Busboom Kelly, along with thousands of Husker fans who will become temporary Louisville fans.

Given her history as a Nebraska player and assistant coach, most of the crowd in Omaha will be wearing red and rooting for UL but also cheering against its opponent.

“I saw a quote from somebody, probably on Twitter, that said, ‘Nebraska doesn't forget their own,’” Busboom Kelly said. “I was hoping they'd be behind us. I'm pretty excited because I will be really surprised if any Nebraskans are cheering for Texas.”

While she’s already broken new ground as the first coach to guide an ACC school to the title match, Busboom Kelly has a chance to make history in multiple ways on Saturday night.

Not only could she earn the first national title for the Cardinals, but she would also be the first female to win an NCAA championship. (But not the first to win a volleyball title as multiple women won titles during the AIAW era from 1969-81.)

Junior middle blocker PK Kong said she likes playing for a female coach because she can relate to her in ways that are difficult to explain.

“She’s a badass. It’s really comforting because Dani has been in our exact shoes before, so it’s really nice to get here with somebody you can relate to,” she said. “It’s just so cool seeing people that you used to look up to live out their dreams and help you do the same.”

Busboom Kelly said winning any championship is special, but to do it in your hometown is “insanely rare.”

So far, history has been kind to Busboom Kelly in the CHI Health Center.

She won a national title in 2006 as a Husker and then added another championship on the same court in 2015 as a Nebraska assistant coach. A victory on Saturday night would complete the trifecta and be unprecedented. Each title gave her different emotions.

“As a player, I felt like, ‘I did this. We did this as a team,’” Busboom Kelly said. “As a coach, I was just so happy for the team because I knew that feeling and I knew that they're the ones that are sacrificing so much to be great in their sport and that are trusting people that aren't their family day in and day out.

“Now, we're here. It's our job. But these guys are the ones sacrificing a lot of life to be great at their sport and giving so much to us.”

Beating Texas will be a tall task. The Longhorns sport the nation’s best defense and national player of the year Logan Eggleston. Busboom Kelly said the Cardinals need to remain focused and not get wowed by the plays Texas makes.

However, the Cardinals have been building for this moment during Busboom Kelly’s six years at Louisville. They’ve built a program on defense and toughness that can out-team opponents. Junior Anna DeBeer said Busboom Kelly knows what she wants and makes them work hard to achieve their goals.

“We give credit to the coaches and her, and it's going to be special in the final,” DeBeer said. “We want to do it for the coaches, do it for Dani, and do it for each other.”

Photos: NCAA volleyball national semifinals in Omaha