The debut of UNO's Claussen Field will have to wait a few more days.

Weather postponed the Mavericks' opener against Creighton at the new facility Wednesday. The game was rescheduled for 5 p.m. March 24.

UNO's first home game will now be at 4 p.m. Friday against Northern Colorado.

Creighton is scheduled to open its home slate Saturday, with a three-game series against UConn.

Photos: Tal Anderson Field opener