Diego Gutierrez, former Creighton and UNO player, signs with MLS Portland Timbers

Diego Gutierrez, a former Ralston soccer star who played at UNO and Creighton, has signed with the MLS' Portland Timbers.

The 23-year-old Gutierrez was Portland's second pick from last year's MLS SuperDraft and signed a one-year contract with three club option years.

"This feeling is indescribable. I can't put it into words, it has been a blessing and a dream come true to be able to accomplish one of my ultimate goals," Gutierrez said.

Last season, Gutierrez was named Big East offensive player of he year, helped Creighton reach the NCAA tournament and was named a second team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

