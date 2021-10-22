Doane running back Frazzie Wynn did something last week he's never done before

Frazzie Wynn hit a milestone earlier this month when he topped 100 yards rushing for the first time as a college player.
But his true breakout performance took place last Saturday. That's when the Doane junior rolled up 225 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and was named the NAIA offensive player of the week as the Tigers blanked Hastings.
"He's got really good vision. He's got good vision and good speed," Doane coach Chris Bessler said. "He's an explosive player and part of that is the offensive line. There's been some pretty good holes for him to run through."
The running game has sparked Doane's offense recently. Wynn has rushed for 407 yards and scored six touchdowns in the last three games.
"The past few games, we've shown we have the talent to be explosive on offense," Wynn said.
Wynn became the first Tiger to rush for more than 200 yards in a game since 2016. The Lincoln Southwest grad said it was the first time he'd ever topped 200 in a game — his best in high school was 160. Last week he amassed 139 yards and three touchdowns during a 12-minute span in the second half in the 44-0 win.
That gives Wynn 612 yards rushing this season, which is the second-most in the GPAC. He didn't have any carries as a freshman in 2019 and finished with 100 yards on 17 carries when he was the third-string back last season.
But this season he's helped the Tigers display a more potent running attack. Doane is averaging 175 yards rushing per game heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. game against winless Mount Marty.
"We're trying to spread the ball out a little and take advantage of numbers out on the edge," Bessler said. "Our timing has improved quite a bit."
Defense typically is one of Doane's strengths. So far they've held four opponents to 20 points or less — the only ones to score more are nationally ranked Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt. Doane is third in the NAIA in interceptions with 13 and 12th in sacks with 21.
Linebacker Riley Heithoff and lineman Ty Barbazon are tied for the team lead in tackles with 46. Heithoff, a Raymond Central grad, has 13 tackles for loss.
"We're a pretty experienced group on the defensive side and we've been able to turn people over," Bessler said.
After Saturday, Doane will finish its season the next two weeks at Midland and Concordia.
Other games Saturday
Midland (4-3) at Concordia (4-3), 1 p.m.: Concordia has won three straight as DJ McGarvie has thrown nine TD passes during the streak. Lane Napier leads the NAIA in tackles with 13.4 a game and is five shy of 500 for his career. Midland's Kenneth Carr has 462 yards receiving and six TDs.
Dordt (5-1) at Morningside (6-0), 1 p.m.: No. 3 Morningside has won every game by at least 42 points, so No. 15 Dordt should be its stiffest test so far. Morningside averages 63.3 points and 652 yards a game, and Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck surpassed 10,000 career passing yards last week.
Northwestern (7-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (3-4), 1 p.m.: Blake Fryar has thrown for 1,941 yards and 22 TDs for the Red Raiders, who average 47.7 points a game. Also last week, the Raiders brought back All-America QB Tyson Kooima, who tore his Achilles in the spring.
Fort Lewis (0-7) at Chadron State (3-4), 1 p.m.: The Eagles amassed 523 yards, 33 first downs and Dalton Holst threw four TDs last week. CSC could be in for another big offensive day as Fort Lewis has been outscored 358-41.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1) at Northeastern State (2-5), 1 p.m.: The Bearcats dropped nine spots to No. 10 after last week's 17-16 loss to Washburn. Northeastern has lost three straight. Northwest has won all 10 games in the series, winning by an average of 47.4 points.
Lincoln (0-6) at UNK (6-1), 2 p.m.: Four of UNK's last five games have been decided by one score, but this should be a breather as Lincoln allows 62.8 points per game. TJ Davis has rushed for 825 yards and thrown for 1,429 for the Lopers.
Peru State (5-2) at William Penn (1-6), 3 p.m.: Peru seeks its fourth straight win as its defense is allowing 43.4 yards rushing a game. Joey Dominguez has thrown for 740 yards for its offense. William Penn has allowed at least 28 points in every game.
Wayne State (5-2) at Southwest Minnesota State (2-5), 5 p.m.: Last week's 32-24 loss to Augustana snapped Wayne's four-game win streak and knocked the Wildcats from the D-II rankings. Nick Bohn has thrown for 1,024 yards and Bellevue West grad Trystn Ducker has a team-best 35 catches.
