Doane running back Frazzie Wynn did something last week he's never done before

Frazzie Wynn hit a milestone earlier this month when he topped 100 yards rushing for the first time as a college player.

But his true breakout performance took place last Saturday. That's when the Doane junior rolled up 225 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and was named the NAIA offensive player of the week as the Tigers blanked Hastings.

"He's got really good vision. He's got good vision and good speed," Doane coach Chris Bessler said. "He's an explosive player and part of that is the offensive line. There's been some pretty good holes for him to run through."

The running game has sparked Doane's offense recently. Wynn has rushed for 407 yards and scored six touchdowns in the last three games.

"The past few games, we've shown we have the talent to be explosive on offense," Wynn said.

Wynn became the first Tiger to rush for more than 200 yards in a game since 2016. The Lincoln Southwest grad said it was the first time he'd ever topped 200 in a game — his best in high school was 160. Last week he amassed 139 yards and three touchdowns during a 12-minute span in the second half in the 44-0 win.