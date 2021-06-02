Doane track and field had an 'unbelievable' run to a national championship

Ed Fye went through a roller coaster of emotions last Friday afternoon.
The Doane track and field coach watched some of his athletes exceed their projected placing at the NAIA outdoor championship, while others didn’t score as well as expected. All the while, the Tigers’ men’s team was in the thick of a crowded team race in search of their first national title.
“There were all sorts of scenarios that had to play out for us to get it done, but it worked out,” Fye said.
Doane scored points in 11 of the 24 events and finished as co-national champion with Madonna University.
“That’s how we’ve always done it at Doane,” said Fye of his team’s depth. “We don’t always always have the kid that’s going to be national champion. We just chip away, chip away.”
Doane did that as it was at or near the top of the standings throughout the three-day meet. The Tigers opened their biggest lead when teammates Levi Sudbeck and Connor Floyd finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault — a 14-point haul to give them a point total of 39.
“After that, it was like, ‘Hey, we got a shot at this,’” Fye said.
The Tigers then had to wait for the final event, the 1,600-meter relay, as other teams chased them. Indiana Tech, strong in the sprints, got to 37 points. Then Madonna won the second-to-last event, the 5,000, to finish with 44.
Doane needed to finish fourth in the final event to tie Madonna, but Indiana Tech was a favorite to win the relay.
The Tigers were in seventh place in the relay heading into the final lap when Zach Turner, a freshman from Crete, took the baton. He passed two runners in the final 100 meters and finished fourth by 0.14 seconds.
“He ran 46 (seconds) even in prelims. He can run some people down,” Fye said.
Indiana Tech, meanwhile, finished third, 0.19 seconds from second. That left Doane and Madonna with 44 points, Indiana Tech with 43.
Doane had finished second at nationals in 2011 and was third in 2013. But the Tigers left this national meet with a championship banner.
“The week before, I was thinking about the trip and the year, with the pandemic. The word that came to mind was unbelievable,” said Fye, a former Doane standout athlete and a Doane athletic hall of famer. “We had unbelievable performances, unbelievable kids, unbelievable administration.
“That word right there sums up everything that went on.”
Doane ended up scoring points in seven of the eight field events, the marathon and the decathlon — Sudbeck placed sixth in the decathlon with a personal-best point total of 6,699.