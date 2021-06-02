Doane track and field had an 'unbelievable' run to a national championship

Ed Fye went through a roller coaster of emotions last Friday afternoon.

The Doane track and field coach watched some of his athletes exceed their projected placing at the NAIA outdoor championship, while others didn’t score as well as expected. All the while, the Tigers’ men’s team was in the thick of a crowded team race in search of their first national title.

“There were all sorts of scenarios that had to play out for us to get it done, but it worked out,” Fye said.

Doane scored points in 11 of the 24 events and finished as co-national champion with Madonna University.

“That’s how we’ve always done it at Doane,” said Fye of his team’s depth. “We don’t always always have the kid that’s going to be national champion. We just chip away, chip away.”

Doane did that as it was at or near the top of the standings throughout the three-day meet. The Tigers opened their biggest lead when teammates Levi Sudbeck and Connor Floyd finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault — a 14-point haul to give them a point total of 39.

“After that, it was like, ‘Hey, we got a shot at this,’” Fye said.