Eight teams to watch as the college baseball season starts

College baseball did not get those meaty in-conference duels last year, and there were no compelling postseason runs and no classic College World Series moments. The pandemic spoiled that.

The sport is making up for lost time now, though.

Starting this weekend.

College baseball returns Friday, and like a leadoff man determined to swing for the fences at the first pitch he sees, the action promises to open with a bang.

This first weekend is one crammed with titanic clashes and intriguing showdowns — which seems like an appropriate introduction for what may be the most talent-rich season in the sport’s recent history (thanks to a trimmed-down 2020 MLB draft and now-expanded college rosters).

There is no doubt that safety protocols related to COVID-19 will keep a cloud of uncertainty hovering over ballfields through June.

Schedules have already been disrupted. The Big Ten hasn’t even released its conference-only slate yet. The NCAA still has to map out its 2020 postseason plan and answer a few questions. Same June timeline? Smaller field? Bubble?

But for now, the schools are determined to try to play ball. And if this weekend is any indication, they plan to make the most of this chance.