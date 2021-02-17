Eight teams to watch as the college baseball season starts

College baseball did not get those meaty in-conference duels last year, and there were no compelling postseason runs and no classic College World Series moments. The pandemic spoiled that.
The sport is making up for lost time now, though.
Starting this weekend.
College baseball returns Friday, and like a leadoff man determined to swing for the fences at the first pitch he sees, the action promises to open with a bang.
This first weekend is one crammed with titanic clashes and intriguing showdowns — which seems like an appropriate introduction for what may be the most talent-rich season in the sport’s recent history (thanks to a trimmed-down 2020 MLB draft and now-expanded college rosters).
There is no doubt that safety protocols related to COVID-19 will keep a cloud of uncertainty hovering over ballfields through June.
Schedules have already been disrupted. The Big Ten hasn’t even released its conference-only slate yet. The NCAA still has to map out its 2020 postseason plan and answer a few questions. Same June timeline? Smaller field? Bubble?
But for now, the schools are determined to try to play ball. And if this weekend is any indication, they plan to make the most of this chance.
Here’s what’s in store:
The marquee event is the State Farm College Baseball Showdown — its three-day schedule starts Saturday and features six top-10 teams. No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 9 Texas and No. 10 TCU will represent the Big 12 in games against SEC foes No. 6 Mississippi, No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas.
There’s more. No. 1 Florida is hosting No. 21 Miami for a three-game series. No. 20 Oklahoma State is playing a weekend series at the Southland Conference favorite, Sam Houston State. Duke and Coastal Carolina are squaring off in Conway, South Carolina. Other intriguing Week 1 battles: UConn-Virginia, Oklahoma-Wichita State and Central Florida-Florida Atlantic.
We should learn a lot. Below are eight teams to watch now that the season is about to get underway — the eight teams that represent The World-Herald's preseason picks to reach the CWS in the summer.
Omaha Eight
Duke: Time to bust the door down. The Blue Devils have been knocking vigorously of late, finishing one super regional win away from Omaha in 2018 and 2019. But there’s a big question: Who replaces ace Bryce Jarvis, a first-round draft pick?
Florida: The unanimous preseason No. 1. Because, well, the Gators are loaded. Outfielder Jud Fabian is the name to know, but he's not alone. Florida brings back eight position players and its entire weekend rotation.
Miami: Catcher Adrian Del Castillo headlines a squad full of heavy hitters. The Hurricanes do have to reload on the mound, but this program is on its way to reclaiming its place among the elite.
Mississippi: Hotty Toddy. There’s no reason the Rebels can’t build off their momentous start to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when they opened 16-1 with a plus-103 run differential.
Texas Tech: An Omaha run this year would be the fifth CWS appearance in the past seven full seasons. Surviving the top-heavy Big 12 won’t be easy, but the Red Raiders have a scary good lineup.
UCLA: Another team with basically everybody back. The Bruins will have to handle expectations, though. They haven’t reached Omaha since their 2013 CWS title, and they’ve been the No. 1 overall seed twice (in 2015 and 2019). This year’s group does have the pieces in place to do it.
UC Santa Barbara: Fun fact: The Gauchos have won eight games in a row against the Pac-12. If you’re looking at this program as a charming up-and-comer, quit it. UC Santa Barbara is legit, particularly on the mound. The preseason hype is real.
Vanderbilt: The reigning national champs might have the 2021 MLB draft’s top two pitching prospects in their rotation. Right-handers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter are incredible talents, and they’ll lead the way.