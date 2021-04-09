ESPN will broadcast all NCAA volleyball tournament matches with commentators

ESPN updated its coverage plans on Friday for the NCAA volleyball tournament and announced it will broadcast all 47 matches of the tournament on ESPN platforms with commentators.

In the network’s original plans, which were revealed on Thursday by BTN analyst Emily Ehman, the network planned to stream the first two rounds on ESPN3, but would not have any announcers.

The news was well not well received by coaches and fans as they took to social media to voice their displeasure.

In a statement released by ESPN spokesperson Kimberly Elchlepp on Friday afternoon, the network said announcers would be calling all matches.

“ESPN is committed to presenting the NCAA Volleyball Championship in its entirety for the first time this year, including the first and second round matches,” the statement said. “Despite the variety of challenges related to the pandemic, all 47 matches will be live on an ESPN platform and will include commentators.”

The announcers for matches through the regional finals will be offsite. Half of the regional semifinal and all of the regional finals will be on ESPNU. For the national semifinals and championship, the announcers will be in the arena with the matches shown on ESPN2.