World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon has everything you need to know about Monday's College Football Playoff final at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

* * *

Georgia vs. TCU

When Georgia has the ball

The Bulldogs’ offense makes it look easy without relying on a ton of household names. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV manages the game, distributing the ball to running back Kenny McIntosh (1,284 all-purpose yards) two terrific tight ends and a decent set of receivers. TCU counters with an aggressive, dynamic 3-3-5 defense that posted two defensive touchdowns in a 51-45 win over Michigan. The Horned Frogs’ D can boom and bust in the same quarter several times. Look for the Dawgs to attack the edges of the field in an effort to slow down TCU’s interior blitzes.

When TCU has the ball

TCU quarterback and Council Bluffs native Max Duggan makes plays at a rate duplicated by few in college football. He’s rightly celebrated for his grit, but his smarts buy him time and give him answers when the heat is on. Will Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller play? That’s a big question. Georgia trusts its front four on a pass rush and its front seven against the run. UGA struggled to cover Ohio State’s fleet of receivers; TCU’s group is good, but not what the Buckeyes bring to the table.

Special teams

Slight edge to Georgia here because of its punter, Brett Thorson, but placekicker Jack Podlesny missed some makeable kicks against Ohio State in the semifinal. TCU has a decent return game that might pop a punt back for a score.

Three players

TCU linebacker Dee Winters: His pick six against Michigan was the play that, in many ways, sealed the game. Winters epitomizes what the Horned Frogs aim to do against defense. He’s 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, he runs all over the place, and can blow up a power run game.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers: Quiet for much of the College Football Playoff game — until it mattered late. That’s when All-Americans show up. If TCU wants to go man-to-man at some point, Bowers is the key mismatch for Georgia.

TCU receiver Quentin Johnston: He’s played himself into a first-round grade thanks to measurables (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and raw, impressive speed. He showed it on the fourth quarter, 76-yard touchdown catch-and-run around the entire Michigan defense. Johnston is more of a big-play guy than 12-catch type who breaks the ankles of defensive backs, but Georgia should have a plan for him.

Two stats

6: Non-offensive touchdowns scored this season by TCU. The Horned Frogs have the explosive offense, yes, but they have a little Iowa in them, too, with their ability to create points when Duggan stands on the sideline. TCU needed two defensive scores to beat Michigan; it’ll need one, most likely, to stun Georgia.

4: Georgia losses to non-SEC teams in the last 10 seasons. UGA lost to Texas and Nebraska in bowl games and Georgia Tech twice in the regular season. If you’re not a SEC team, with all the recruits and high-paid coaches, good luck. TCU may be the best non-SEC team Georgia has played since 2017 Oklahoma, though.

One prediction

TCU is America’s team, an almost unanimous fan favorite with a quarterback close to a hero’s tale. As a 12½-point underdog, can the Horned Frogs pull it off? If so, it’d be the first national champion since Washington in 1991 that wasn’t a “blue blood.” Georgia has been here and done that, and had a week to study TCU’s win over Michigan. That should be enough, even if the Horned Frogs take things to the wire.

