Everything you need to know about the Creighton vs. UNO women's basketball game

Scouting

UNO scouting report: The Mavs return four starters from a team that surged to the Summit League tournament title game last year. They opened this season with a 65-38 loss to No. 12 Iowa State Tuesday. ... UNO committed 22 turnovers against the Cyclones, who held a 19-6 advantage in points of turnovers. The Mavs were third in the Summit League in turnovers per game (15.0) last season. ... Projected starters Josie Filer and Sophie Johnston did not play Tuesday. ... UNO's in the middle of a five-game road trip to start the season. The Mavs won't play at home until Dec. 2. They were 2-9 in true road games last year.

Creighton scouting report: Of the 12 players on CU's roster, 10 played for the Jays last season. It's a close-knit group that dealt with COVID-19 pauses and cancellations last year before making a run to the Big East tournament semifinals and earning a spot in the WNIT. ... The Jays lost 82-79 to Drake in their regular season opener Wednesday. The Bulldogs hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. ... CU got 37 of its 79 points from reserves Wednesday. Sophomores Morgan Maly (15 points) and Mallory Brake (12 points) were two of the best performers off the bench. ... The Jays allowed Drake to make 49.2% of its shots. Only three times last year (twice by UConn) did a CU opponent shoot better than that.