Ex-Husker golfer Daniel Pearson helping form a 'democratic structure' for college sports

The group is not a union, according to the website, but a “democratic structure for every sport in every conference” to ensure that all athletes have a voice.

“Though we co-founded this organization, it's not about us, and never will be,” Pearson said. “We want as many college athletes to join so that they can express what pieces of the Discord they like and what they think they need in order to accomplish what they want to accomplish.”

Some Huskers have gotten involved, Pearson said. But he said there's still a fear retaliation.

“One thing that a lot of athletes might worry that this is going against the grain, which I mean, it is slightly just because it's creating a change in college athletics," Pearson said. "But we definitely want to stress that we appreciate individual school administrators and coaches and all the work that they put in to make the student-athlete experience as great as possible.”

Pearson said UCAA’s next goals are securing more funding and growing the number of members. He’s hopeful for the growth of the organization and wants to continue to prioritize the voices of college athletes.