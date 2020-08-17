Expect some clarity on fate of college basketball season by mid-September

The first stages of a plan for the 2020-21 college hoops season will be announced next month, according to the NCAA’s senior vice president for basketball.

Dan Gavitt released a statement Monday afternoon to provide an update on basketball’s status, which remains uncertain following last week's postponements of the Division I fall sports championships.

In multiple interviews over the past several days, Gavitt has remained optimistic about the chances of playing both a regular season and an NCAA tournament in men’s and women’s basketball — although he's admitted the traditional format may need to change.

Gavitt said Monday the NCAA has “developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date” for men’s and women’s basketball. The next step will be for both sports' oversight committees to finalize recommendations to the NCAA Division I Council.

“By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said in a statement.

He characterized the mid-September timeline as the “first milestone” in what could be a fluid planning process.