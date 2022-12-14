Final Four notes: Longtime ESPN executive Ericka Galbraith enhancing volleyball coverage

The stars all aligned perfectly for Ericka Galbraith.

It started while the longtime ESPN executive was working on college football when a job opened as the coordinating producer for the network's college volleyball coverage.

While she enjoyed football, Galbraith leaped at the opportunity to work on a sport she called her true passion. On top of that, the first championship she would help cover would be in Omaha, just a stone's throw away from her hometown of Valley.

“In the media world, you kind of become desensitized every once in a while to the amount of volume, but this one, there's just something special about it,” Galbraith said. “Overseeing production for volleyball, which is my pride and joy, in my hometown. It all came together in such a wonderful way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of it.”

Galbraith oversaw one of ESPN's most successful seasons of coverage in the past five years, with the network breaking viewership records for matches multiple times this year. In addition, Galbraith helped introduce The Fifth Set, a whip-around program to supplement coverage during the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

This week, Galbraith will be part of a historic broadcast for ESPN. It is believed to be the first all-female volleyball crew with Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak and Katie George on the call.

They aren’t the only new voices Galbraith has brought in this year. She’s also added production assistants and other staff members who played volleyball to enhance the perspective of the crew.

“It's not by coincidence — I will say that,” she said. “There's some progressive changes we're making across the board with bringing in some new talent and new production lines. Really what I wanted to do when I came into the position is to really reimagine it. Listen to the AVCA, listen to the committee chair, work with the NCAA. Find out what's going on in the media, in social media and try to do everything within my power to enhance our coverage.”

In addition, ESPN will offer several new angles to the coverage of the Final Four. In addition to the main broadcast, they will have a sky cam in the arena and a below-the-net angle. The network will also offer an alternate view on ESPN+ with a high-end zone camera.

Even though some Nebraska fans might have gripes with ESPN’s volleyball coverage after the Huskers’ regional semifinal started at 10 a.m. local time, Galbraith said she’s all about finding ways to enhance the coverage.

“I am open to all feedback of all different kinds,” she said. “If it's great, we want to continue to do more of it. If it's not great, we want to fix it if it's within our power. It's all right. Passion is good. Passion helps us drive things forward.”

Cook connection

San Diego might count one well-known local fan amongst its ranks this week — Nebraska coach John Cook, who graduated from USD in 1979.

Torero coach Jennifer Petrie used to play club volleyball for Cook, and the two have stayed in touch. Petrie said she learned a lot from the NU coach from how he ran his successful club program. Cook reached out to Petrie a few days ago.

“He said, ‘Go for the gold,’” she said.

Woman in power

This year is the second time two women coaches have made the Final Four. The only other time came in 1993 when Florida's Mary Wise and BYU coach Elaine Michaelis lost in the semifinals.

A year ago, Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said she didn’t want to talk about trying to become the first female to win an NCAA championship. She just wanted to be known as a coach. However, her perspective changed after she gave birth to her first child in April.

“The more I've thought about it, I think it does need to be talked about,” she said. “Why are we talking about that in 2022, being the second time it's happened? It is amazing to be a mom and have a great career and be able to do what you love. So it means a lot to show our players that they can do that, whether it's coaching or anything else, that if that's what they want, they can do it.”

Petrie agreed with the sentiment and said being a mother made her a better coach.

“I know that these women are somebody's daughter,” she said. “How would I want them to treat my daughter? How I communicate with them and how I treat them is very important.”

Transfer time

A year ago, Courtney Buzzerio was wrapping up another difficult season at Iowa. In her four years as a Hawkeye, Buzzerio won just 35 matches. (Officially, it’s 20 after the NCAA vacated Iowa’s 2018 wins).

For her fifth season, the 6-foot-5 opposite hit the transfer portal and landed with Pitt, which has won 31 games this season. Even though she was joining a team coming off a Final Four trip, she enjoyed the journey and is grateful for the chance to be in Omaha.

“This opportunity to play for it has been — it's a dream,” she said. “I don't think it's anything I would have expected myself to do coming into college. The ability and the opportunity that I have, that we have as a team this weekend, is really special.”

The Panthers’ regional final was capped off with a win over her former Big Ten rival Wisconsin, who tormented Buzzerio for much of her career.

“It's definitely a little sweeter, for sure,” she said.

Transfer time, Part 2

Many Nebraska fans might have felt betrayed when Keonilei Akana and Kayla Caffey elected to transfer to rival Texas.

The duo is part of 11 new faces for the Longhorns this season. Akana joined UT during the summer and participated in workouts. However, Caffey didn’t transfer in until early August. Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said it took a little bit to get the academics sorted out. In addition, her practice debut was slowed a bit as Caffey didn’t work out much in the summer, so it took her a while to get physically ready.

Elliott said their talent was obvious, but they wanted to get to know them personally and how they fit into the program's culture.

“It doesn't feel like they've only been here a few months,” he said. “They just are good human beings, and we love having them.”

Even though they came from a rival school, Texas outside hitter Logan Eggleston said there were no hard feelings and she couldn’t stop gushing about how much she enjoyed playing with Caffey and Akana.

“They just came into this team and fit in and just became a part of the family immediately,” Eggleston said. “They're just amazing people and getting the opportunity to play with them has been amazing for us.”

Photos: 2022 NCAA volleyball final four practice day in Omaha