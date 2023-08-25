Matt Franzen had to call an audible when his Hastings College football team's season-opening opponent closed its doors this spring.

So the Hastings coach called an old friend in Phil Ockinga, whose Peru State squad also was seeking a Week 1 game.

Within a few days, it was on the schedule that Hastings and Peru — both comng off winning seasons — would meet to open the year. They will kickoff at Peru's Oak Bowl at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"I think we had very similar seasons (in 2022)," Franzen said. "Both programs are still sort of in a rebuilding phase. I think it's sort of two programs on similar trajectories. I think it will be a good matchup and should be a pretty good gauge of where we're at."

Franzen enters his third season as Hastings' coach. The Broncos hadn't had a winning season since 2014 before they went 7-4 last season. They started 7-2 before losing their last two games to Dordt and eventual national champion Northwestern.

"Franzen's done a really good job of building that program up and they kind of hit their stride last year," said Ockinga, whose Bobcats went 6-5 in his first year as coach. "We'll both have a good idea of where we stand after the game."

Ockinga has a long history with Hastings. He starred in high school at Hastings St. Cecilia and played collegiately for Hastings College. Franzen was an assistant when Ockinga played there, then Ockinga stayed on as a graduate assistant.

Now he hopes his Bobcats can challenge in the Heart of America Conference, which has two teams ranked in the top seven nationally.

Offensively, Ockinga said the Bobcats probably didn't have enough weapons last season, but "we've definitely been able to upgrade." And Peru's strength was and still is defense, as Ockinga expects the same this fall.

"Last year they were very athletic and played very hard," Franzen said of Peru. "They have a very good defensive line. They have good players at a lot of different positions."

Both teams return all-conference defensive linemen, and Peru returns an All-American there in Devin Adams. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Adams recorded 8.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

Ockinga marvels at Adams' athleticism as he's also the team's punter. He ran and passed for yards off fake punts.

"He's pretty special. He's a future NFL guy," said Ockinga, who feels Peru has the best defensive line in the NAIA. "He wrecks havoc, I'll put it that way."​

Offensively for Hastings, the Broncos return running back Brett Simonsen, who rushed for 621 yards and four touchdowns last season. Hastings will break in a new starting quarterback in junior Eli Nappe.

Hastings' defense held eight opponents to 20 or fewer points last season.

"They're a group that experienced winning games, and winning different kinds of games," Franzen said of his defense. "The guys have a pretty good vibe coming into the season."

Other Midlands games Saturday

Iowa Western at Dodge City, 11 a.m.: The last time the Reivers were on the field they shut out Hutchinson (Kan.) to claim their second NJCAA title. They start this season at No. 1 in the poll and open at Dodge City, which went 3-7 in 2022.

Doane at Graceland, 1 p.m.: Doane, 4-6 last year, returns eight starters on both sides of the ball. That includes Cruz Kirwan, who threw for 992 yards. Graceland is coming off a 4-7 and allowed at least 30 points six times.

Midland at Clarke, 1: Midland makes the trip across Iowa to Dubuque to play Clarke, which went 3-8 last season. Midland brings optimism into the season after an 8-3 2022 season in which its only losses were to Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt — all nationally ranked this season.

Morningside at Benedictine, 1: One of the NAIA marquee matchups this weekend as Morningside is ranked fourth and the Ravens are No. 7. Last year, Morningside went 11-1 and was No. 1 during the regular season, while Benedictine went 11-2. These programs met in the 2018 NAIA title game won by Morningside.