This is Ryan Held's first tour around the MIAA. The new UNK coach, though, is very familiar with the conference.

He grew up in the Kansas City area. His dad was a captain for the Pittsburg State football team in the 1960s. And during his 26 years as a college coach, Held's primarily guided programs located in the Midwest.

"It's the SEC of Division II. It's a big-time league and very competitive," said Held, who was hired last December to take over the Lopers when Josh Lynn accepted the head coaching job at West Texas A&M. "You can be a very good football team and still go 4-7. That's how good this league is. You have to be a program that recruits well and we have to be disciplined and detailed or we have no shot at winning it."

Held, who was running backs coach at Nebraska when Scott Frost was head coach, got his first win with the Lopers last Saturday when they downed Northeastern State 31-17. UNK had opened its season with a 24-21 loss at Central Oklahoma — a team the Lopers beat on a final-second field goal last season.

"Our guys really bounced back, worked hard and it's always good to get that first win," Held said.

The Lopers will face another team that's showing improvement as they'll host Missouri Southern at noon Saturday.

Southern lost by seven to powerhouse Northwest Missouri State in its opener before winning 30-23 at Washburn last week. Three of Southern's touchdowns went for more than 20 yards in that win.

"We need to bring more juice to the game. I want to see a group a little more fired up," Held said. "We need to be on point. We need to match their physicality."

Held had only a couple of starters return on defense but believes that unit has played better the more they've been on the field together.

And on offense, UNK again is led by dual-threat quarterback TJ Davis, who returned for a sixth and final season with the Lopers. Davis is a two-time MIAA player of the year, a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy finalist and has accounted for more than 9,000 career yards.

Davis already has made an impression on his new coach in their short time together.

"How many words do you want me to use to describe the kid? I mean great character kid, he's smart. He's an incredible athlete and he's an incredible quarterback. He can make the throws, he can run the ball as well as anyone probably at any level," Held said.

Held feels Davis, who rushed for 115 yards and passed for 195 last week, has a lot of weapons around him. He completed passes to seven receivers a week ago.​ And in the final minutes with UNK up seven and facing a third-and-12, Davis ran for 16 yards to set up a clinching touchdown.

"I can't tell you how much of a warrior he is," Held said. "I've coached for a long time and I haven't seen many like him."

Other Midlands games Saturday

Jamestown (0-3) at Hastings (2-1), 1 p.m.: Both look to rebound from losses. Hasings was within 21-9 of Morningside in the third quarter before the Mustangs pulled away to a 55-18 win. Jamestown never trailed before Concordia scored the winning TD with 1:41 left. Jamestown's Ty Monson was 32 of 51 for 343 yards.

Concordia (1-1) at Dordt (2-0), 1: Tricky matchup for 19th-ranked Dordt. Concordia played well against No. 1 Northwestern two weeks ago and comes off last week's comeback road win. Concordia has moved the ball on the ground (Devin Zeigler ran for 124 yards last week) and through the air (DJ McGarvie has 598 yards passing). Dordt allows 13.5 points a game.

Doane (0-3) at Northwestern (2-0), 1: Doane had its best performance of 2023 last week, but the Tigers surrendered a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in a 17-10 loss. They face the NAIA's No. 1 team who just knocked off NCAA Division I opponent Drake last week.

Mount Marty (2-1) at Morningside (2-0), 1: Mount Marty started 2-0 but is in the middle of playing three consecutive ranked teams. This week it's No. 3 Morningside, which got its offense going late against Hastings. The Mustangs average 450 yards per game.

Highland (1-2) at Iowa Western (3-0), 1: Highland gave up the deciding TD with 2:39 left in last week's 14-7 loss to Dodge City. IWCC opened its season with a 27-20 win at Dodge and since then has handled a pair of nationally ranked opponents. IWCC QB Hunter Watson has thrown for 453 yards and six TDs.

Peru State (0-3) at Benedictine (1-2), 1: Two teams that have been bit by narrow losses. Peru never trailed last week before MidAmerica Nazarene grabbed a fourth-quarter lead and held on for a 45-44 win. Benedictine's two losses have been by a total of five points to ranked opponents.

Simpson (1-1) at Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0), 1: Wesleyan, 1-9 in 2022, is finding ways to win in '23. Wesleyan's offense amassed 444 yards and scored the deciding TD with 9:13 left in last week's 33-30 win. Simpson can put up points, too, as it erased a 19-point third-quarter deficit to beat Crown 48-46 last week. Simpson had 607 yards of offense.

Midland (3-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (2-1), 2: Wesleyan has played lower-scoring games, allowing 15.7 points. Midland's offense has ramped up - Garrison Beach has completed 75% of his passes for 520 yards the past two weeks. Midland looks to go to 4-0 before facing No. 3 Morningside, No. 1 Northwestern and No. 19 Dordt in succession.

Chadron State (1-1) at Black Hills State (1-1), 6: Chadron was held to 213 yards in last week's 27-3 loss to Augustana. The Eagles need to contain BHSU's Tanner Clarkson, who passed for 221 yards and rushed for 112 in last week's 39-33 win over Southwest Baptist.

Southwest Minnesota (1-1) at Wayne State (1-1), 6: Two teams in a very similar situation. Both lost to ranked foes last week - Wayne 31-14 to No. 9 Minnesota State and Southwest 34-13 to No. 11 Bemidji State. Wayne edged Southwest 20-14 last season when the Wildcats held on thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter defensive stops.