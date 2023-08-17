Trev Alberts threw the piranhas some red meat this week.

The poor, parched creatures devoured it in record time.

The Nebraska Athletic Director laid out a college realignment game plan in comments to the Lincoln Journal Star. He made national headlines and talk shows.

He predicted the 35-40 top college football brands would one day be “part of something.” And college football would break away and govern itself.

And the other sports, basketball to baseball and all the rest, would gravitate toward smaller conferences that are “regionally based” for travel that makes sense.

This is not a new idea by any stretch. But the fact that a sitting administrator at a power school said it sent the nation’s legion of talking heads, podcasters and sports scribes into overdrive.

If a guy like Alberts is saying it, know that most administrators in college sports are talking about it.

And it must be around the corner.

Of course, this came just before the ACC’s Aug. 15 deadline for schools to notify the league if they are leaving.

Florida State rattled its saber but ultimately didn’t make a peep. FSU is staying. For now.

Meanwhile, a concept is being floated by national media types and realignment aficionados that college football could become the English Premier League, where soccer teams move up and down levels based on record and results.

Okay, time out.

I love the idea of football being football over here, and the other sports going back in time as the Big Eight, Southwest Conference, Pac-8, etc. But we need to tap the brakes here.

I have some questions.

Who are the top 40 college football schools and who decides that?

I assume that it’s going to be the Big Ten (18) and SEC (16) with a FSU or Clemson and Miami or North Carolina along for the ride, with a seat saved for Notre Dame.

But who runs the College Football Top 40 (I'm tempted to call it American Top 40)? One commissioner? You think the Big Ten and SEC are going to agree on that?

Do they all split the money equally?

Again, I love the idea of Nebraska going into a league of old Big Eight schools for basketball, baseball, etc. But how do all of those smaller leagues get divided up? Who are the commissioners? How do they make money to run those leagues?

If you said “The NCAA,” go back two spaces and you lose a turn.

If the College Football Top 40 is going to have its own national title playoff, who’s in charge?

I feel like this is where Fox or ESPN will step in and take over. Which one?

As for the English soccer idea, where schools from the Big 12 or ACC would move up and replace schools in the Big Ten and SEC? Based on one season? A bowl game between two schools?

That’s easy. Forget it. It’s never happening.

There are many other questions. But one keeps coming back.

What if the SEC says no?

What if the SEC doesn’t want to join forces with the Big Ten? What if it decides to add a couple more schools and call it good?

No way?

I know the SEC loves money, but this is a different animal we’re talking about here.

The SEC is all about the SEC. No conference is as tied to its region and identity as the SEC. No conference has more pride in its culture, geography and history.

The ACC chased football money all the way into New England and New York. The Big Ten is literally all over the map and undergoing a new identity and culture that may be difficult for some midwestern types.

When the SEC expanded, it chose neighboring states and schools that would fit into the league’s southern culture.

As SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey put so succinctly recently, the SEC doesn’t need to be in four time zones to draw interest from the west coast.

The SEC is the SEC. And you’re not.

That’s why I can’t see SEC Football existing in anything that’s not called SEC Football. It means too much, the history, the records, the identity.

You go to something called the “Top 40 Division” and SEC Football goes away.

Now, you say that Fox and ESPN would strong-arm the SEC into doing it. And money talks.

But what if the SEC said you can’t have a top level of college football without the SEC?

What if the SEC said it’s getting a lot of money and sending a bunch of teams to the playoff every year, they’re all good?

Being the SEC just means more — to the SEC.

Which is why I think what makes the most sense is the SEC and Big Ten keeping their names, forming an alliance and doing their own playoff and combo network deal.

We shall see. How soon? Alberts said he thought something could happen in the next 10 years.

I don’t know if that’s enough time to find answers to all the questions. But if nothing else, realignment has taught me one thing.

Never say never.