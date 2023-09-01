Linebackers Braxton Bates and Treden Davis-Reed found a great way to make a first impression with its new football program.

That duo combined on a game-changing fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter in Midland's 22-14 season-opening win at Clarke last Saturday. Midland was trailing 14-13 and its offense had just lost a fumble at midfield. But immediately after that is when the 46-yard fumble return occurred.

"(Bates) stripped it on the play and he was returning it and — we really don't teach this — he pitched it back to Treden Davis-Reed who went the distance," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "It was quite the play by those two transfers."

Bates and Davis-Reed are settling in at Midland after having to find a new place to play in the offseason.

Last year, Bates and Davis-Reed each had more than 110 tackles for Presentation College. In fact, Davis-Reed led the NAIA in tackles per game at 12.2. But in January, Presentation officials announced it would be closing the school.

The day after that announcement, Jamrog and two of his coordinators drove to Presentation's campus in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to talk with players who wanted to continue their football careers.

Four Presentation players ended up at Midland, including Bates and Davis-Reed.

"They both have a nose for the football, they're both good athletes," Jamrog said, "They really fit in with our program."

They're part of a strong linebacker group for the Warriors that also includes Xavier Green, who had 15 tackles against Clarke. Green was first-team all-conference last season.

Defense will be a strength for Midland again. It held seven opponents to 17 or less points when it went 8-3 in 2022. The Warriors graduated all-GPAC defenders Chase Lipsys — Midland's career sacks leader — and Trevor Havlovic, but Jamrog likes the depth of this year's unit.

"We think we have some really talented guys," said Jamrog, whose team opens league play by hosting Jamestown at 1 p.m. Saturday. "Our hope is you have guys step up and play winning football."

Jamrog also wants his offense to finish drives and clean up some of the errors that caused it to sputter last week. He believes the Warriors can lean on returning running backs Levi Markey, who rushed for 83 yards last week, Bellevue East's Max Wold and Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert.

"We're going to have a solid running game. We have three really good backs," Jamrog said.

Other Midlands games Saturday

Hastings (1-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-0), 11 a.m.: Hastings brought momentum into the season and gained more of it by rallying from 17 points down to win at Peru State last week. Hastings forced overtime on a last-minute field goal and won on a Brett Simonsen run. Wesleyan won its opener by scoring 23 first-half points in a 23-13 win over Dakota State.

Northwestern (0-0) at Concordia (0-0), 1 p.m.: Northwestern won the NAIA national title the last time it was on the field last December. Concordia comes off a 4-6 season when its offense averaged 406 yards a game. Both teams return QBs who topped 2,500 yards passing last year, DJ McGarvie (for Concordia) and Jalyn Gramstad.

Georgia Military (1-0) at Iowa Western (1-0), 1: The Reivers were pushed by Dodge City in its opener, which dropped them from No. 1 to second in the NJCAA poll. Georgia Military is ranked 11th after shutting out its first opponent.

Peru State (0-1) at Baker (0-0), 6: Peru let a season-opening win get away as it led Hastings 31-14 early in the fourth quarter. Peru put up good offensive numbers in the overtime loss with 381 total yards. Peru edged Baker 19-14 last season with a strong defensive effort.

Dordt (0-0) at Doane (0-1), 7: Dordt opens the year ranked 25th nationally while Doane tries to rebound a 42-17 loss at Graceland. Doane allowed 552 total yards, including 420 through the air as Graceland had 10 pass completions that went for 20 or more yards.

Nebraska Wesleyan (0-0) at Austin, Texas (0-0), 7: Coming off a 1-9 season, Wesleyan has a new-look roster with 59 first-year players and seven transfers. ​It does return Carter Terry, who has thrown for more than 2,200 yards each of the last two seasons. Austin also went 1-9 in 2022.