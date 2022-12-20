Former Husker assistant Ryan Held takes UNK head coaching job

Former Nebraska football assistant Ryan Held, who spent nearly four seasons coaching running backs for the Huskers, has become the new head coach at UNK, the school announced on Tuesday.

Held replaces Josh Lynn — who took the coaching job at West Texas A&M — and will be formally introduced at a Jan. 3 press conference. The Lopers won 18 games under Lynn in the last two seasons.

“I can’t tell you how fired up I am to be the next head football coach at UNK," Held said in a statement. "The opportunity to return to Nebraska and lead the Loper football program, which has tremendous tradition and is committed to winning championships, is something I can’t wait to take on,” said Held. “The MIAA is one of the toughest football conferences in the country, and UNK is right there at the top with a strong foundation in place.”

Held has been a head coach at five different stops across junior college and Division II. He was the offensive coordinator and interim head coach at North Alabama this season after his former boss, Scott Frost, fired Held toward the end of the 2021 season. Held had worked six seasons for Frost at Central Florida and NU.

“Ryan has created a strong reputation for leading, recruiting and developing players,” UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said. “His focus goes beyond the game, aimed at elevating players to become the best version of themselves on and off the field.

Nebraska football's 10 most recent head coaches Matt Rhule Scott Frost Mike Riley Bo Pelini Bill Callahan Frank Solich Tom Osborne Bob Devaney Bill Jennings Pete Elliott