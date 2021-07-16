Former Husker's 3-pointer gives Creighton alumni team win at The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kansas — Creighton's alumni team turned to a former Husker in crunch time at The Basketball Tournament Friday, and Deverell Biggs delivered.
Biggs banked in a step-back, off-balance 3-pointer to meet the game's target score and clinch the Omaha Blue Crew's 60-59 win over Purple & Black (Kansas State's alumni team). Biggs finished with 14 points, and he emerged as his team's best playmaker down the stretch.
"It's a dream come true," Biggs said during an on-court interview after the game. "This is something off my bucket list. I needed to hit that shot, just for myself, for my team, the whole organization, the Omaha Blue Crew."
It was the first-ever TBT game for the Blue Crew, which is playing for the $1 million prize awarded to the winner of the 64-team event. The team's TBT debut couldn't have been any closer down the stretch.
And in this tournament, games conclude differently.
The Basketball Tournament uses the Elam Ending — a target score is established at the first dead ball with four minutes remaining. It ensures the game ends on a made shot. In this case, the magic number was 60.
With Purple & Black ahead 57-53, and just one 3-pointer away from a win, Biggs responded by twice driving inside and finding a big man for an easy bucket. He dished to Martin Krampelj for a layup and then tossed an over-the-head pass to former Drake standout Nick McGlynn, who tied the game at 57-57.
It was 59-57 when Biggs made the biggest play of the day.
With the shot clock winding down, he received a pass from Jahenns Manigat. Biggs created space by moving to his right and stepping back behind the 3-point line. Then he fired up a desperation jumper with a defender in his face. Biggs was actually fouled on the play. But because the first team to 60 points would be declared the winner, no free throws were needed.
Biggs played one year at Nebraska before finishing his college career at Texas Southern. His playmaking late helped ignite an offense that nearly kept this team from advancing.
Omaha went more than six minutes without scoring to open the second half, losing its four-point halftime lead and falling behind as many as nine. But the Blue Crew rallied to get within striking distance down the stretch.
Biggs' two free throws capped a 15-0 run for Omaha. That put his team ahead 48-42 with 7:22 to go. Purple & Black answered back. But ultimately Biggs helped the Blue Crew pull out the win.
The Omaha Blue Crew is set to return to action at 3 p.m. Sunday against either the AfterShocks (Wichita State alums) or the Ex-Pats (Patriot League alums).
