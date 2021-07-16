Former Husker's 3-pointer gives Creighton alumni team win at The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kansas — Creighton's alumni team turned to a former Husker in crunch time at The Basketball Tournament Friday, and Deverell Biggs delivered.

Biggs banked in a step-back, off-balance 3-pointer to meet the game's target score and clinch the Omaha Blue Crew's 60-59 win over Purple & Black (Kansas State's alumni team). Biggs finished with 14 points, and he emerged as his team's best playmaker down the stretch.

"It's a dream come true," Biggs said during an on-court interview after the game. "This is something off my bucket list. I needed to hit that shot, just for myself, for my team, the whole organization, the Omaha Blue Crew."

It was the first-ever TBT game for the Blue Crew, which is playing for the $1 million prize awarded to the winner of the 64-team event. The team's TBT debut couldn't have been any closer down the stretch.

And in this tournament, games conclude differently.

The Basketball Tournament uses the Elam Ending — a target score is established at the first dead ball with four minutes remaining. It ensures the game ends on a made shot. In this case, the magic number was 60.