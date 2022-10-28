Former Kenesaw football standout Tyson Denkert finding role in Midland backfield

FREMONT — Tyson Denkert and his Kenesaw High School teammates were in the midst of a historic run at this time last year.

Kenesaw is a perennial state contender — it's been in the playoffs each of the last 13 years — but the Blue Devils hadn't won a state title until last season. In that Eight Man-2 final, Denkert had 55 carries for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

Denkert was Kenesaw's quarterback who used his legs more than his arm — he rushed for 2,550 yards and passed for 827 as a senior. So it's been a pretty seamless transition to become a running back at Midland this fall.

"He hasn't skipped a beat...He's everything we thought he'd be and then some," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog of Denkert, who is averaging six yards per carry. "He's got great balance, good vision. Tough to bring down with just one guy. He has all the intangibles you're looking for in a football player."

Denkert primarily has been Midand's backup running back to Trevor Jones, who rushed for 587 yards in the first seven games. But with Jones out last week, Midland turned to Denkert to do the heavy lifting.

He showed his durability with season-highs of 167 yards on 25 carries in a 22-13 win at Dakota Wesleyan. Midland trailed 13-12 after three quarters, but Denkert's 5-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes to go secured the win.

Denkert now has 400 yards rushing on the season.

"There's been a lot to learn. But a lot of the older guys are helping me out to understand," Denkert said. "It's been a fun transition (to college)."

Denkert also has a chance to help Midland advance to the NAIA playoffs for the first time since 1994. The Warriors are 7-1 and have climbed to 14th in the NAIA poll as its lone loss is to No. 1 Morningside.

Midland's last three games, though, are against teams in the top half of the GPAC standings. That stretch begins at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts in-state rival Concordia, which had its three-game win streak snapped last week in a 29-28 loss to Dordt. In that loss, Concordia's DJ McGarvie set a single-game program record for passing yards when he threw for 458 yards.

"He gets the ball out quick, so we're going to have to be good in pass coverage," said Jamrog, whose team also plays No. 4 Northwestern and Dordt in November. "We're going to get Concordia's best shot. They're playing really good football right now."

Saturday's key matchup could be Concordia's passing offense against Midland's defense, which is allowing 15.5 points per game. Fifth-year senior lineman Chase Lipsys set Midland's career sacks record last week as he has eight of them this season.

"The defense has been playing crazy this year, getting turnovers and everything. They're bringing juice to the team," Denkert said. "Our offense has a lot of weapons we can use, so its been a lot of fun this year."

In other Midlands game Saturday:

Upper Iowa (1-7) at Wayne State (6-2), noon: Upper Iowa won its first game of 2022 last week and will have Wayne's attention as the Peacocks upset the Wildcats 42-41 in OT last year. Bennington's Nick Bohn is second in the NSIC in total offense, averaging 266.8 yards per game for Wayne. Wayne looks to keep its playoff hopes with No. 11 Sioux Falls looming next week.​

New Mexico Highlands (3-4) at Chadron State (2-6), 1 p.m.: Chadron beat Highlands 46-16 last year, but Highlands has played well this season and brings in a balanced offense that is led by receiver CJ Sims, who has 593 receiving yards. Chadron continues to deal with injury issues to its receiving corps.

Grand View (8-0) at Peru State (4-4), 1: Second-ranked Grand View averages 43.5 points per game and its defense has recorded four shutouts. Devin Adams continues to thrive as a defensive lineman and punter for Peru. He has 4.5 sacks and four of his seven punts in last week's 27-25 win were downed inside the 20, leading to two safeties.

Nebraska Wesleyan (1-6) at Simpson (0-7), 1: Wesleyan looks to snap a six-game losing streak as it plays a Simpson team that has lost all its games by double figures. Wesleyan's Carter Terry, a GINW grad, threw for 392 yards last week.

Doane (3-4) at Mount Marty (2-6), 1: Doane has allowed 20 or fewer points in five games. Mount Marty has shown an ability to put up points, but this month it has allowed 44 or more points in four losses. Doane looks for more offense as it averages 215 yards per game.

Dakota Wesleyan (1-8) at Morningside (7-0), 1: No. 1 Morningside has gotten its offense revved up the past three weeks, outscoring opponents 206-24 in that span. NAIA leading passer Joe Dolincheck has thrown for 1,303 yards and 17 TDs in those three wins.

Briar Cliff (1-7) at Northwestern (6-1), 1: No. 4 Northwestern will be a heavy favorite before ending its regular season against two seven-win teams, Midland and Hastings.

Northwest Missouri (6-2) at UNK (6-2), 2: Tied for second in the MIAA and looking to enhance their playoff chances, this will be a matchup between UNK's run-based offense and Northwest's defense that allows a Division II-best 33.2 yards rushing per game. UNK QB TJ Davis has 874 yards rushing and 867 passing, while Northwest QB Mike Hohensee is completing 70.3% of his passes.

Iowa Western (7-0) at Iowa Central (5-3), 2:30: The Reivers will play a ranked opponent for their third straight game. IWCC handled top-10 teams Snow and Butler and now plays at No. 13 Iowa Central, which lost 41-24 to Butler two weeks ago. Iowa Central averages 40.5 points a game, IWCC leads the NJCAA in scoring defense allowing 6.0 a game.