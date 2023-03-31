After two seasons at Gonzaga, former Millard North basketball star Hunter Sallis is entering the transfer portal according to multiple reports, confirmed to the World-Herald by a source.

Sallis, who won a state title at Millard North, was a five-star recruit when he signed with the Bulldogs in 2021. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs over 28 games his sophomore season, earning a reputation as a top-shelf defender. He was often on the floor late in games for that specific skill, and played most of the second half in Gonzaga's Sweet 16 win over UCLA.

At the time of his original decision, Sallis had offers from nearly every major program in college basketball, with Gonzaga edging out North Carolina, among others, for Sallis' signature.

The assistant who recruited Sallis to Gonzaga, Tommy Lloyd, is now the head coach at Arizona, so that could be one landing spot, and while Nebraska did not make Sallis' top 12 during the initial recruiting process, there's a possibility NU is in the mix in 2023. Iowa State rigorously recruited Sallis the last go-round and may take a look, too. Creighton has Sallis' former Millard North teammate, Jasen Green, just completing his redshirt freshman season.

Sallis was a McDonald's All-American his senior season at Millard North, and averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in a season that capped with the Mustangs' first Class A title.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2023: Chart toppers 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis