Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It wasn't that long ago that Jordy Bahl and Ruby Meylan were teammates on the best club softball team in the country.

During their high school days, Bahl led Papillion-La Vista to state titles in Class A while Meylan did the same for Omaha Skutt in B. But in the summer of 2021, they were golden as part of a Nebraska Gold U18 squad that won the PGF Premier national championship.

Now both are on college softball's biggest stage, looking to lead their teams to another national title at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.​

Both open World Series play Thursday. Bohl and top-ranked Oklahoma open their title defense at 2:30 p.m. against Stanford, while Meylan Washington face Utah in the day's final game at 9:30.

Back in 2021, they were in Irvine, California, playing in the national championship game. Bahl, who was the Gatorade national player of the year as a senior, was spectacular that day as she struck out 20 as Nebraska Gold won in nine innings.​

"Once we lost in bracket play, (Bahl) just set her mind to that we weren't going to lose again," said Beth Singleton, who is Nebraska Gold's head coach. "She's always good, but she really elevated her play after that. She was darn near unhittable."

Singleton, who last week took Midland to the NAIA Softball World Series, said she believed Nebraska Gold compiled an 85-7-1 record that summer. With Bahl and Meylan available, Singleton said it was challenging at times since both were used to being the No. 1 starter on their teams.

"But it also made my job really easy because we were able to go to matchups that played to their strengths," Singleton said.

And besides their obvious talent, Singleton said Bahl and Meylan showed other strengths.

"With Jordy, it's just her competiive fire. She's going to find a way to beat you no matter what. It doesn't matter if it's hitting or running the bases or playing freebie in the backyard," Singleton said. "And Ruby is just so athletic, so strong. She can just out-athlete a lot of people."

Bahl and Meylan each came through last weekend during super regionals.

Bahl won both games for the Sooners, including an emotional clinching win. In that victory, Oklahoma set the Division I record for consecutive wins with 48, but the Sooners needed to erase a three-run deficit in the seventh to win 8-7 in nine innings.

It was just the second time this season that Oklahoma trailed by three runs this season.

"I just think it's really fun when we come together as a team and it's like, 'OK, let's rally,'" Bahl said after that extra-inning win. "It's almost like there's a switch and it happens that fast."

Bahl threw three shutout innings to close out that clincher. For the season, she's 18-1 with a 1.08 ERA, having allowed 12 extra-base hits in 122.2 innings. As a freshman last season, she was 22-1 with a 1.09 ERA when she was a first-team All-American.

Like Bahl, Meylan has made an immediate impact in her first collegiate season. Last weekend against Louisiana, she earned her team-leading 18th win and the next day got her team-best seventh save.

After recording the final out with a strikeout, tears began to flow for Meylan as she hugged her catcher.

"I'm pretty emotional," Meylan said prior to super regionals. "I wear my heart on my sleeve."

Meylan has taken over as Washington's ace after the Huskies graduated four-time All-American Gabbie Plain after the 2022 season.

"I knew there was going to be a big role to fill," Meylan said. "I found out (college pitching) is very challenging, not so much physically but mentally. So I had a lot of goals and I met a lot of goals, but going forward there's a lot that I want to do here."

Singleton said it's no surprise that a pair of Nebraska aces will compete in the World Series. She said her coaching staff talked about that possibility and they thought three Nebraskans could be pitching there - that included Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, who plays for an Arkansas team that lost in regionals.

"I think it's just huge for Nebraska softball as a whole," Singleton said. "We've known for a long time that we've had excellent athletes, but to get that national exposure opens more doors for the next group of players."

Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010