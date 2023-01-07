Former Nebraska high school standouts aim to make history as SDSU takes on NDSU for the FCS title

South Dakota State rallied in October to claim the coveted Dakota Marker trophy over rival North Dakota State.

They'll square off Sunday for a more significant trophy.

The Jackrabbits and Bison will play for the FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and the game will be on ABC.

"It makes it a little more sweet because of that rivalry," said linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, a Kearney graduate who spent two years at Nebraska before transferring to the Jackrabbits. "The championship's on the line, with the chance to win the first one for SDSU. We're trying to change the history and make history."

Defensive back Dalys Beanum, a Millard West grad who was honorable mention All-Missouri Valley this season, also feels facing NDSU adds some extra juice to the final.

"It's a great honor to play for a championship and see them on the other side," said Beanum, who leads SDSU in pass breakups this season with eight. "But it's just another team we have to get through to get the championship. I think we're really excited for the opportunity."

This will be the second national final Stalbird and Beanum have played in, although circumstances are much different this time around.

SDSU was in the final for the 2020 season, which actually was played in the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic. The final was on May 16 — that day Sam Houston State scored the winning touchdown with 16 seconds left for a 23-21 win over the Jackrabbits.

"We're happy to get a second chance, and to do it against our rival, it definitely means the world" said Stalbird, who is third on the team in tackles with 48. "You never know what's going to happen the next year."

Stalbird and Beanum are part of a stout SDSU defense that's allowing 15.4 points per game. The Jackrabbits have won 13 straight since a 7-3 season-opening loss at Iowa. The 13-game winning streak is a program record and, when SDSU beat the Bison in October, it ascended to No. 1 in the polls for the first time.

Stalbird said the Jackrabbit defenders have built a trust in one another.

"It's a commitment to be great and holding each other to a certain standard," Stalbird said.

North Dakota State's only other loss this season was 31-28 at Arizona in September. And while SDSU seeks its first national title, NDSU has been atop the FCS mountain for more than a decade. The Bison are the defending champion and have won nine of the past 11 titles.

NDSU's backup quarterback is Cole Payton, a former all-stater from Omaha Westside. Payton has played in 12 games and primarily has been used as a runner as he's rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

But there have been close calls for the Bison. In the semifinals, NDSU trailed Incarnate Word in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 35-32 win. Incarnate Word gained 539 yards, 200 more than NDSU's offense.

And SDSU has won the last three meetings with the Bison. When SDSU won in October, the Jackrabbits were down 21-7 at halftime before pitching a shutout the rest of the way.

"Going through that film, we see some things we like and some things we need to do better," Beanum said. "I think (Sunday's) going to be a whole new game, but we'll be ready for it."

