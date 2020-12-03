Former Papio standouts meet in Missouri's win over Oregon in Omaha

Ed Chang found out a few days ago that he and his Missouri Tigers were scheduled to play in his hometown, and he didn’t believe it.
Even after an assistant confirmed the news, Chang hesitated to get too excited — the pandemic routinely spoils plans, especially in the early going of the college basketball season.
But the homecoming did take place Wednesday at CHI Health Center.
The former Papillion-La Vista standout made a trip back to Omaha for an impromptu neutral-site game against No. 21 Oregon — which has another local product, Lök Wur, on its roster. The Ducks are also coached by Dana Altman, who spent 16 years as Creighton’s coach and arranged the game based on his CU connections.
There were no fans in the stands. So that dampened the experience a bit. Missouri led most of the way in an 83-75 win.
But Wur made his college debut Wednesday after redshirting last year. Chang, meanwhile, didn’t step onto the court, but he’ll still cherish the memory.
“It’s the last thing I expected and it caught me by surprise,” Chang said before the game. “Just knowing that I’m coming back to my city, and knowing the support I get — it means a lot.”
An illness kept Chang out of Missouri’s season opener last week. Chang returned to practice recently, but coach Cuonzo Martin didn’t call his number Wednesday.
There’s an adjustment going on for Chang, who transferred from Salt Lake Community College after playing one year at San Diego State. Plus, the Tigers returned 88% of their points from last season. Their rotation was, essentially, solidified before Chang arrived.
That said, the 6-foot-8 Chang thinks he’s making progress.
“Everything’s good, but it’s a learning experience,” he said. “You try to get better every day and all the coaches are pushing me. I feel like it’s going to be a good year.”
Wur is still figuring things out, too.
Altman said earlier this week that Wur’s 6-8 frame could make him an asset on the interior. The Papio South product grabbed an offensive rebound and recorded an assist in five minutes Wednesday. He also missed three shots, a floater and two 3-pointers.
From Chang’s perspective, the sky is the limit for Wur.
Both worked out together pretty regularly this summer in Omaha. That’s when Chang caught a glimpse of Wur’s potential.
“He actually surprised me,” Chang said. “I haven’t seen him play in a while. He’s getting a lot better, maturing into his body. And I feel like he’s still got a lot to show.”
Chang’s rooting for him. And he knows many in Omaha are, too.
Chang and Wur, each with Sudanese roots, represent two local hoops success stories in a city that has produced several major-conference prospects recently. Chang hopes they can set an example for kids who’re aiming high, on and off the court.
He was thinking about that in the days leading up to Wednesday.
“Me and Lök out there, it just shows young people here that they can push for their dreams and they can do whatever they want to do in life,” Chang said. “This is the path we chose, and we’re showing them what’s possible.”
